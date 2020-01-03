advertisement

Grouse Mountain, located just north of Vancouver. (Pixabay)

Grouse Mountain ski resort acquired by B.C.-based Northland Properties

Grouse Mountain is one of Vancouver’s best natural tourist attractions

advertisement

Grouse Mountain Resort in North Vancouver has been acquired by Northland Properties Corp., a British Columbia-based company that owns NHL restaurants, hotels and Dallas Stars.

Northland announced in an announcement on Thursday that it had entered into an agreement to acquire the resort from CM (Canada) Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Northland President Tom Gaglardi says they are excited about the acquisition because of their strong family and company roots in Vancouver.

Grouse Mountain is one of Vancouver’s best natural tourist attractions, attracting 1.3 million visitors a year for skiing, hiking and other cultural or outdoor activities year-round.

Northland also owns the operations of Revelstoke Mountain Resort and Selkirk Tangiers Heli Skiing in B.C.

READ ALSO: Grizzly keeps Grinder and Coola from hibernation at Grouse Mountain

The McLaughlin family sold the resort to CM just two years ago and Northland did not disclose the sale price in this latest deal.

Canada Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories that you won’t find anywhere else right in your inbox.

Sign up here

advertisement