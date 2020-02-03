advertisement

The bar was probably set too high for Super Bowl ads. This has probably been the case for years. Consumer goods, PR companies, and marketing campaigns strive to get our attention and create something that keeps us talking for days (even if we don’t necessarily remember what is being advertised). Cultural memes are likely to burn out much faster in our social media era. However, it is somewhat surprising how few of these commercials remain in our collective consciousness.

This year’s harvest of Super Bowl ads didn’t harm us, however. (Though a few of the locations listed below are close together.) Most of the time they just gave a shrug, and some may have asked why they went to the bathroom or kitchen to see these commercials , At the very least, there was no common cause or message that these ads were trying to appeal to viewers. Just be funny and make us laugh, think or feel.

These are the worst ads we’ve seen during the Super Bowl LIV. (And then check out our selection for the best ads from the show.)

Mountain Dew Zero Sugar: “As good as the original”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GEL3K3SdXM8

Mountain Dew is a successful homage to The Shining from the 1980s, which is experiencing a cultural revival among film fans thanks to Ready Player One and Doctor Sleep. Bryan Cranston and Tracie Ellis Ross are very good at this ad.

But did the call to a 40-year-old film (even if its references are still relevant) really read the room correctly? Even if everyone is enjoying seeing the Super Bowl, a crazy Cranston wielding an ax to chop through a bathroom door might not be setting the right tone. (Ross, who hit the ax with a shower brush, was a fun thing, though.) How about putting more weight on one of the most sugary soft drinks now available as a sugar-free alternative? It’s a big deal!

Genesis: “Going Away Party”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WTcXkxbukuk

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are a beloved celebrity couple. And this Genesis ad certainly benefits from its charming personality and humor. But was this an advertisement of how great dough and sexiest man alive are? (Some of the partygoers who offended Teigen, many of whom would have gone well with The Good Place, were pretty fun.) Or should it advertise the first SUV model from a luxury car manufacturer? The car looks great, but all advertising shows that it has power windows and locks …

Sabra: “How are you, Mmus?”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GBCC16Dygg4

Any commercial that tries to create a catchphrase or change something is often a failure? Have you ever heard of someone who eats hummus as “Mmus”? (If so, a big compliment to you for making your vocabulary more efficient by dropping this first syllable.)

Does the fact that nominal celebrities appear in an ad also mean that the advertised product is top notch? This should probably have been an ad for Google considering how many of us looked up who some of these people were, like TikTok star Charli D’Amelio, two of New Jersey’s Real Housewives, and Drag Queens Miz Cracker and Kimchi , (Of course, we recognized Ric Flair and Boomer Esiason as the sports media site.)

Planters: “Baby Nut”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MoVpgtAJHfU

Because of this, did Mr. Peanut have to die? Perhaps a sweet baby peanut is more appealing to the mainstream consumer than a dignified legume that wears a monocle. We know that this should be the second of two advertising campaigns related to the death of Mr. Peanut. (The first commercial was put on hold given the helicopter accident that killed Kobe and Gianna Bryant along with seven others.)

We probably didn’t need the context of this first ad to learn what was going on in this second place. A long-standing, iconic mascot has been retired. But should we believe that Kool-Aid goes well with Planter’s peanuts since the big man’s tear caused the birth (rebirth?) Of Baby Nut? And when Planters creates a baby mascot to surf the cultural wave of baby Yoda love, he lacks creativity. Probably not to be fair.

Coca-Cola Energy: “Show Up”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-gAZRN3SCBw

Martin Scorsese and Jonah Hill make a pretty good pair on the screen. It might be fun to see this weird couple in other ads. But what does that say about Coca-Cola Energy, which apparently offers even more variety than the caffeine and sugar from a normal can of cola? Where was Joe Pesci when he was needed? Scorsese waiting for Hill’s response – “Martin Scorsese is being scored!” – giggled and is something almost everyone can identify with. But shouldn’t this ad have been funnier with such an inappropriate pair from different generations?

