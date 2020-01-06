advertisement

The Pemberton Mountain Bike Association wants to build a new mountain bike skills park in the Village of Pemberton Recreation Area (VOP) on Pemberton Farm Road East.

Bree Thorlakson, Executive Director of the Pemberton Off Road Cycling Association (PORCA), presented the association’s vision to the VOP Council at its regular meeting on December 10th.

In a subsequent interview with Pique, Thorlakson said Skills Park would be a great asset to the community.

“I think that would benefit all of Pemberton,” said Thorlakson. “It’s difficult for people to make progress here. They have to go to Whistler to learn.”

PORCA has been discussing the idea of ​​the Skills Park with VOP employees since February 2018.

An early idea to see the park below the water pipes that run near the BMX track and the community’s skate park was closed due to BC Hydro’s safety concerns, Thorlakson said.

PORCA has already received funding for the project: $ 25,000 from the Whistler Blackcomb Foundation in April 2019 and an additional $ 10,000 donation from OneUp Components from Squamish.

Overall, Thorlakson estimates that the annual maintenance of the project is approximately $ 5,000.

She added that it is easiest for insurance purposes to set up a competence park on municipal property.

Thorlakson described Skills Park as a place where bike enthusiasts of all ages and abilities can challenge themselves and develop their driving skills in a safe environment.

As with any sport, “constancy and practice” are the key to progress, she said. “You have to do something over and over again … It is difficult to find a progressive learning zone in a natural environment.”

The skills park would include a beginner area that highlights technical features that are down to earth and relatively easy to manage (compared to some impassable areas of the corridor).

An advanced / advanced area would include rock rolls, jumps and drops, and would include a variety of technical trail features.

PORCA’s plan also includes three rows of dirt cracks and a pump track.

A skills park would be a great practice ground for Pemberton’s challenging mountain bike terrain that can alienate and intimidate inexperienced riders, Thorlakson said.

The Skills Park would also help PORCA build capacity for its youth program and provide much needed post-school and summer programs, she said.

Thorlakson commented on the growth of mountain biking in the corridor and said that PORCA has an average of 80 to 100 people for its “toonie” community race events and 200 people for its enduro events.

If successful, the location of the recreation area would be a great base to hold these events, she said.

In January 2019, the VOP Council instructed employees to apply for a scholarship that would include the construction of an additional soccer field and a social building with a washroom and changing room on the recreation area.

Funding is provided through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Program, a grant holder that is financed both from provincial and federal taxpayer money.

The total cost of the project would be $ 4,224,405. According to the application guidelines, the VOP must contribute 26.67 percent of the project costs of its application if successful.

If successful, the VOP would try to cover this price at no additional taxpayer cost, using development related fees and funds, a $ 40,000 donation from the Rotary Club, and a contribution from the Squamish-Lillooet Regional District.

“I just think the City Council and the Village of Pemberton staff need to understand that we are a mountain bikers city,” said Thorlakson. “A skills park makes more sense to people who would use it in this city than a soccer field.”

She added that mountain biking makes a significant financial contribution to the Sea to Sky corridor. According to a 2016 study by the Western Mountain Bike Tourism Association, 398,000 non-resident riders visited the Sea to Sky corridor for around $ 70.6 million.

The report’s first recommendation was to “build capacity in Pemberton” and that the community only attracts “a small number of non-resident drivers”.

“Pemberton has a vibrant bike community with good infrastructure, a diverse selection of routes and is less than 30 minutes’ drive north of Whistler, one of the world’s best mountain bike destinations,” it says. “This proximity and the presence of high quality mountain bike experiences in Pemberton suggest that Pemberton is an excellent opportunity to attract more riders for day trips and overnight stays.”

“We are one of the best mountain bike travel destinations in the world,” added Thorlakson. “I see Skills Park as a sustainable way to promote tourism (in Pemberton).”

VOP Mayor Mike Richman said he likes the idea of ​​a skills park in Pemberton because mountain biking is very popular in the community.

The “biggest fight” so far has been to find the right property for you, he said.

“Regarding the recreation area, we have to think a little bit about how much space it would take and if and how it would fit in,” he said. “We are totally in favor of taking a closer look at this.”

