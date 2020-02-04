advertisement

Motsi Mabuse should return to Come strictly danceof the jury, it was reported.

Motsi joined the BBC One series as a new judge last year, succeeding Dame Darcey Bussell.

And after having proven herself with the viewers and owners of the series, she was invited to come back for a second series.

The Sun reports that Motsi – sister of professional dancer Oti Mabuse – must return alongside regular judges Bruno Tonioli and Craig Revel Horwood as well as chief judge Shirley Ballas, who succeeded Len Goodman in 2017.

A source told the newspaper, “The producers were delighted with Motsi because it brought so much to the table, with a lot of glamor, opinion and humor.

“They are really happy with the composition, so we want to keep the chemistry. Patrons also want to expand their brand to other show formats, like Oti has with The greatest dancer.

“The couple have also proven that they can be professional together on screen, although they are siblings, and stifle potential patronage issues in the bud.”

Appeared recently on Graham Norton’s New Years Eve special, Motsi revealed how she got her job last year.

She shared: “When Darcey left, I was in Germany and I called my sister to ask her what was going on and we were joking that she should call me.

“And then they did it! At the beginning, I said to myself:” I’m so honored, it’s such incredible news “, then I said to myself:” I don’t want to do it, it’s too much ” , then I was like, “I want to do it.”

“Then when they called me back and told me I was still in the race, I asked them to text me and not call back because I couldn’t handle the pressure.

“They didn’t send an SMS, they actually came over and said,” Welcome to the BBC “.”

It was Emmerdale actor Kelvin Fletcher who won Strictly in 2019 with his professional partner Oti.

Strictly Come Dancing returns in 2020 to BBC One.

The program of the show is generally confirmed in August and September.

