I’ve said this before, but Samsung deserves the credit for brave failure where no other company dared to fail earlier, referring to the failed launch of the Galaxy Fold. Samsung had to redesign a few important aspects of the Fold to ensure that the handset would not be destroyed on the first day of use, which is exactly what happened during the first week of reviews last April. Samsung sent those experiences back to the drawing board and the end result was a phone that was still delivered with several warnings in the box.

The screen of the $ 2,000 phone was the most susceptible to breaking because it is not made of glass, but rather a polymer that can be scratched and pierced relatively easily. Although Samsung might be able to solve that permanently with the Galaxy Z Flip phone that should be revealed next month, Motorola may have a similar problem with its new Razr. There are no incident reports regarding the clamshell phone yet, but a relevant video from Motorola explains that it is normal for the Razr screen to contain bumps and bumps.

The last thing you would expect on a phone, even a foldable one, are imperfections on the screen. Of course, the screen may crease because it has to bend, but bumps and bumps do not sound like features that you want from a 2019 smartphone screen. Motorola has posted a few Razr videos on its YouTube channel this weekend, including one with the title Caring for Razr. That’s where it tells customers that those bumps and nodules are to be expected:

Then the clip says that the foldable screen “has a protective coating,” as if trying to make you feel comfortable that it won’t break. However, the following shot warns you to “avoid sharp objects.” And then you are told not to use a screen protector. Okay, the latter makes sense. Accessory makers cannot in any way design screen protectors that are advanced enough to protect the plastic display of a folding device and prevent any part from breaking.

As a reminder, the Galaxy Fold came with a pre-installed screen protector, a screen that destroyed the screen as soon as the reviewers tried to remove it. It turned out that that layer was not really a standard screen protector, and an error in Samsung’s design allowed users to turn it off, ruining the phone.

Finally, the Motorola clip also tells you to fold the phone when you place it in a bag or pocket, as if Razr fans should be told they turn the phone before they put it in the pocket. After all, that is the best function of the phone.

It is likely that if you take care of the Razr as indicated, you will not encounter any incidents. But Motorola makes it clear that you can do serious damage if you are not extraordinarily careful. In other words, the Razr is perhaps just as vulnerable as the fold. So maybe you want to see one in the store before you pay $ 1500 for a cool looking mid-range phone. If you are sure that you will not break it, you can reserve it now at Verizon.

There is something else you need to know. The Galaxy Z Flip is possibly the first foldable phone that comes with an ultra-thin layer of glass on top of the OLED screen. It will have a fold in the middle, say leaks, but it may be more durable than the Razr. And the Z Flip is also expected to deliver specifications for the 2019 flagship, which would make it a much more powerful phone than the Razr, which will not compete when it comes to specifications.

