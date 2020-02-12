advertisement

The bill seeks to remedy the shortcomings of the current law which have considerably hampered the effective implementation of the law, the emerging trends and challenges of road transport regulation and road safety management resulting from the increase in the number of road users, the increase in road accidents and the need to comply with international and regional best practices in traffic management and road safety (PHOTO / File)

KAMPALA – Ugandans who take more than two years without renewing their driver’s license will need to pass an exam before they can drive on roads across the country.

This follows Parliament’s decision to approve a proposal in the 2019 Traffic and Road Safety Bill which proposes in section 24 (c) that requires a person whose driver’s license has not been renewed within two years from the expiration date to submit to theory and practice tests before license renewal.

It should be recalled that the 2019 Bill amending the 1998 Traffic and Road Safety Law was tabled in Parliament on July 17, 2019 and referred to the Physical Infrastructure Committee for review.

When the bill was tabled last year, the former Minister of Public Works and Transport, Monica Azuba stated that the objective of the bill was to amend the 1998 Law on Traffic and Road Safety, cap 361, to strengthen road transport regulations and road safety management in Uganda.

She said that the bill seeks to remedy the shortcomings of the current law which have significantly hampered the effective implementation of the law, emerging trends and challenges in the regulation of road transport and the management of road safety resulting from the increase in the number of road users, the increase in road accidents. and the need to comply with international and regional best practices in traffic management and road safety.

The government has argued that the current law is outdated and unable to cope with contemporary challenges in the road transport subsector such as increasing the number of road users on Uganda’s road networks, including motorcycles (popularly known as boda bodas) and the increase in traffic accidents.

Robert Ssekitoleeko, Chair of the Physical Infrastructure Committee, tabled the Committee’s report, noting that the proposed amendment because it aims to improve the quality of drivers for increased road safety.

“This will go a long way to stem the high levels and the cost of carnage in the country. In addition, the proposed amendment will prevent licensees from having to restart the process of obtaining a new driver’s license, as is the case under current law. “

Once signed by President Museveni, the validity of the driver’s license will increase from three years to five years.

The Ministry of Public Works and Transport, in paragraph 2a4 (a) of the bill, aims to amend article 42 of the main law in order to introduce the period of validity of five years for an additional driving license already existing validity periods of two and three years respectively.

