A motorcyclist was taken to hospital after being involved in a collision with a car on a main city road this afternoon.

The cyclist was injured at the Groby Road roundabout outside the Glenfield Hospital.

He was taken to the Queen’s Medical Center in Nottingham.

Two lanes to the town of Groby Road in the immediate vicinity of the collision were closed to allow emergency services to find the injured pilot and secure the vehicles.

(Image: Isaac Ashe / LeicestershireLive)

This caused traffic delays but the restrictions were lifted.

A spokeswoman for the Leicestershire police said emergency services were called to the scene shortly before 1:20 p.m.

She said: “It was a collision involving a motorcycle and a car.

“The ambulance service was called and the pilot was taken to the Queen’s Medical Center in Nottingham.

“We are awaiting an assessment from the hospital of the extent of his injuries.

“The vehicles have been removed and the road is about to reopen.”

