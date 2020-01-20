advertisement

A motorcyclist has died after getting off his bike on a country road.

The man, who was in his thirties, was pronounced dead at Stanford Road, near Lilbourne Lane, Swinford, near South Kilworth.

The incident occurred on Saturday around 4:30 p.m. and involved a black Aprilia motorcycle.

Leicestershire police said no other vehicles were involved.

Detective Constable Louise McMahon, who is investigating the accident, has requested that witnesses come forward.

“At the time of the collision, the motorcyclist was traveling south toward Stanford,” she said.

“I would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who saw the motorcycle beforehand to get in touch.

“I would also like to speak to anyone who may have captured anything related to the incident on their dashboard camera or CCTV.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at 101.

