A motorcyclist was taken to hospital after the bicycle he was riding was involved in a car accident on a busy Leicester road during rush hour.

At around 5:40 p.m. yesterday, emergency services, including the air ambulance, were called to Lutterworth Road toward Glen Parva.

The collision occurred at the junction with Red House Road. The roadway was closed to traffic for over an hour.

A Leicestershire police spokesperson said: “The motorcyclist was injured and an ambulance and a helicopter air ambulance attended the scene.

“He was taken to Leicester Royal Infirmary for treatment.”

No information has been published on the extent of the motorcycle rider’s injuries. However, the police said they “did not appear to be life-threatening.”

The closure of the road, with the incident on one of the main roads leading to Leicester and close to the ring road, caused delays and general congestion.

The roadway was cleared shortly after 7 p.m., when the road was also reopened.

The police spokeswoman said, “It is a busy road, especially at this time of day, so there have been problems with congestion and delays.”

