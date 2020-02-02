advertisement

LONDONR – The Formula E electric motor racing series has dropped plans for a race in the Chinese city of Sanya next month due to the coronavirus epidemic.

The sport will continue to work with its regional partner and local authorities to study the viability of possible alternative dates if the situation improves, Formula E and FIA governing bodies said in statements Sunday.

The race was scheduled for March 21 at the seaside resort in Hainan province.

The flu outbreak has killed more than 300 people and infected more than 14,000 in China after it first appeared in Wuhan in Hubei province late last year.

Formula E said the decision was taken in conjunction with the governing FIA and the Chinese Federation of Automobile and Motorcycle Sports to ensure the health and safety of traveling staff, participants and spectators.

The race would be the sixth of 14 championship rounds, with Seoul in May and Jakarta in June now the only remaining Asian races.

Formula E Champions DS Techeetah are Chinese owned.

The move will spotlight Formula One, with Shanghai due to host the Chinese Grand Prix on April 19 as the fourth round of what would be a record-breaking 22-race season.

This race is a much bigger event than the city-centered Formula E and is normally expected to draw a weekend crowd of more than 100,000 and bring in fans from outside China.

The sport’s governing body said last week it was closely monitoring the situation under the direction of medical commission president Professor Gerard Saillant.

“The FIA ​​will evaluate the calendar of upcoming races and, if necessary, take any necessary action to help protect the global motorsport community and the wider public,” she said.

The proliferation has affected numerous international sporting events in China. Among them was the World Indoor Athletics Championships scheduled to be held in Nanjing on March 13-15, which are now postponed until next year.

Basketball, badminton and boxing qualifying tournaments for this year’s Tokyo Olympics have also been postponed, refurbished or relocated, while an LPGA Tour golf tournament is postponed again next year.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin Editing by Frances Kerry and David Goodman)

