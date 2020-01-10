advertisement

In the 2019 FIM World Cup season, Marquez won an incredible 12 out of 19 races and secured a team cup for Repsol Honda.

Marquez was so dominant that he combined his sixth MotoGP world title and his fourth in a row with four tournaments to spare after Thailand’s victory. Marquez’s 420 points is a MotoGP record for one season, and the Spanish has also reached the 18 final of the championships.

Dovizioso is falters

The closest one could come was Ducati Ducati’s 269 but a 151-point gap, respectively, sums up the 2019 FIM MotoGP World Championship season.

Following the promising start of the 2019 season, appearing at the Losail International Circuit in Qatar, where Dovizioso finished Marquez in a recent thriller, the Italian cheating and halfway through the season, he was playing his second fake champion.

What will happen to Rossi?

The MotoGP legend was in great decline in the 2019 season, where he was able to finish only seventh.

While his Yamaha team-mate Maverick Vinales stole his march and finished third in the tournament standings with 211 points, Rossi’s future looks promising, despite one year left on his contract with the Japanese manufacturer.

Without Rossi, the face of modern MotoGP, it would have been a worrying sign for Dorna Sports, but the earlier the commercial the holder of the event got to it, the better.

The champion gives bids

The resignation of Lorenzo’s three-time world champion in MotoGP will leave a big gap next year.

Statistics speak for itself. 18 seasons, three MotoGP world championships, 250 world titles, 68 victories, 152 chairs, 69 polar positions and 37 fastest races. It’s Lorenzo, one of the true greats of the modern Grand Prix race. .

It remains to be seen whether Alex can walk in big shoes.

New chip in the old block

The 23-year-old has won the Moto2 title in 2019 and now has to follow in the footsteps of his brother Marcos, who came up with the big temptation six years ago when he won his first world title in his debut. season.

Alex has been given a one-year contract with the team as he prepares to ride the Honda RC213V in his first debut campaign.

