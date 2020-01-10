advertisement

“The Federation Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) has advised Italian Grand Prix rider Andrea Ianone to stop temporarily under Article 7.9.1 of the 2019 FIM Anti-Doping Code (CAD),” the FIM statement said.

The FIM statement said the Italian cyclist was free to challenge the suspension.

“Mr. Andrea Iannone has the right to request and participate in her B sample analysis.

“Mr. Andrea Iannone has been temporarily suspended from December 17, 2019. Therefore, he is prohibited from participating in any motorcycle competition or activity until further notice. 7.9.9.2 Under Article CAD, Mr. Iannone may request the lifting of his temporary suspension.

“According to the World Anti-Doping Code and the FIM Anti-Doping Code, FIM is currently unable to provide any additional information.”

The 30-year-old is the first cyclist from Anthony West in 2012 to test positive for doping in the Grand Prix.

“Mr. The decision to temporarily suspend Andrea Iannone was binding on Kreischa b. Upon receipt of a report from a WADA accredited laboratory in Dresden (Germany) showing unfavorable analytical detection of the non-compressed material referred to in Section 1.1. Prohibited List Steroids (AAS) on November 3, 2019, from a urine sample taken during an FIM Competitive Examination in Sepang, Malaysia, held on November 3, 2019 at the FIM Grand Prix World in the championship round. ”

After replacing colorless Scott Redding at the start of the season, Ianone, who joined in April, finished 16th with 43 points at the 2019 FIM MotoGP World Championships, the sixth best of the Australian Grand Prix in the Philippine Island.

