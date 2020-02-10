advertisement

A shocked mother discovered that her son had attempted suicide – and that his school “hadn’t bothered” to tell him long after the incident.

Her son tied a scarf around her neck at Kelvin Hall School in Hull, an incident of which she was unaware until she received a letter from Child and Youth Mental Health Services (CAMHS).

Her mother received the letter 10 days after the incident, stating bluntly that her son “tried to strangle himself” and “expressed suicidal intent” at school.

Speaking to HullDailiyMail, the 48-year-old said, “I was shaking and crying when I opened the letter.

“I couldn’t see the words to cry. The first time I knew my son had tried to hang himself was this letter.

“It happened on January 17 and I didn’t receive the letter until ten days later.

“Why did no one come to see me? I am his mother, I gave birth to him, he is my little boy.

“This is my son’s life we ​​are talking about but no one bothered to tell me.

“No one can explain to me why they didn’t tell me. My son was dependent on them and they didn’t have the decency to pick up the phone.

“I couldn’t stop crying, my head just went away.”

To make matters worse, the mom said the school contacted her this week to ask her why her son was away.

She added: “So they can text me to ask me why he’s missing, but they can’t text me to tell me he tried to kill himself?

“It’s an absolute joke.”

The mom said the school had contacted the boy’s father but the couple had been separated for years – something the mom claims the school was well aware of.

She said, “I was told that the school had told her father, but it is not enough, the school knows that we are separated and they know that we have nothing to do with each other the others because I kept them posted.

“It was at school to tell me – it happened at school, they should have told me and him.”

“I called the school and said ‘I just found out that my son tried to kill himself at school and I want to know why they didn’t tell me’.”

She contacted the school to ask why she was not aware of the incident but had to hang up in frustration after poor communication.

Recalling the phone call, mom explained: ” I said ‘it’s disgusting’ and she said ‘don’t call me disgusting’ and I told her ‘I don’t call you disgusting , I say it is disgusting that I was not informed ”.

“In the end, I had to hang up because I was so angry.”

Boy attempted suicide at Kelvin Hall School, Bricknell Avenue, Hull

(Image: HullLive)

The mother also entered the school on January 29 to ask to see the school principal, but claims that she has still not been contacted.

She also said she was disappointed with CAMHS, who released her son without speaking to him first. The Hull City Council social services team also did not communicate with them about the incident.

She said, “This (speaking to Hull Live) is my last option, I have tried everything and no one will help me.

“I see things in the newspaper that are not serious, but it is serious, I am not going anywhere.

“The school told me that the chief was busy, and I said that I understood this, but it’s been a week now and no one is helping me.

“I ask for help, I have been cut off and I don’t know where to turn.

“I don’t want to do this but I was kept in the dark and it is my little boy we are talking about.”

What Kelvin Hall School Says

A school spokesperson did not deny the charges, but did not explain why the boy’s mother was not contacted.

He said: “It is not appropriate to comment on individual and sensitive incidents.

“However, I can explain that our school building is a safe learning environment maintained by vigilant, well-trained and experienced staff.

“The Kelvin Hall School pastoral team uses the most effective methods of communication at all times and supports our students by engaging and working with relevant specialized agencies when necessary.

“All staff take the well-being and protection of our students very seriously. The school continues to develop all areas of this vital agenda and after examining any incidents, if there are lessons learned, those – these will be applied.

“In terms of backing up to Kelvin Hall, Ofsted’s most recent report in this area of ​​school work was rated” exceptional “.

“They said,” The school’s work to keep the students safe is remarkable. The school offers a very coherent and secure learning environment. “

“The students say they feel safe and very well looked after in this school. The structure of the pastoral and care systems of the school is a major factor in ensuring the safety and proper care of the students.

“There are clear lines of responsibility for care and students are confident that adults will help and support them. Pastoral and care staff have a wide range of valuable expertise.”

What CAMHS says

A CAMHS spokesperson said, “It is the position of trust that we do not comment on individual cases, as we prefer to discuss them directly with the families concerned.

“We are always striving to provide the best possible care to the people and communities we serve.

“Patients or their families who wish to raise a concern can do so by contacting our complaints and patient liaison team and we will do our best to resolve them.”

Hull City Council has been contacted for comment.

