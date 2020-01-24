advertisement

THROOP, Pa. – A high school student with autism in Lackawanna County was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car while leaving a school bus.

His mother now has a message for drivers.

Gina Pasquince tells us that her son Josh is doing well, but she and her five children are still shocked by what happened on Thursday.

Another of her sons, Jason, had to watch his older brother get hit by a car when both boys got off the school bus in Throop.

“I am angry, I am sad and then my child tells me:” But mom, we are going to forgive, “Pasquince said.

Every day just before 3 p.m. two sons of Gina Pasquince get out of the school bus together. The bus stop is on Sanderson Street in Throop and the boys walk across the street to their home on Memorial Drive.

Thursday afternoon was no different until 17-year-old Josh was hit by a car, while his younger brother Jason watched with horror.

“He now sees his brother being hit and leaving. He tries to pick up his brother’s phone and call 911, the bus driver tries to call 911, “Pasquince said.

Josh made it with only minor injuries.

Throop police say the man behind the wheel was 48-year-old Charles Hope. He left, but the police eventually found him thanks to a passerby who wrote down his license plate as he left.

He is now confronted with DUI, catching up with a school bus, careless driving and other costs.

“He came, he hit my son, he decided to continue. He didn’t think twice about my child lying on the street. “

Josh has autism. Pasquince says he now has mixed emotions about going back to school.

The mother of five wants the bus stop to be moved from the busy street to the neighborhood.

“I’m lucky, I’m lucky, I’m lucky. But I’m angry. It could have been someone’s child. And next time there’s no guarantee that it will just be a scrap on his hand.”

She also has a message for drivers.

“Don’t forget that you are not the only one there. There are people there, children cross the street. So take your time and think of others, not just yourself at the moment. That’s it.”

Gina Pasquince is grateful that the police were able to find the driver so quickly.

The supervisor of the Mid Valley School District says that considering the Thursday incident, the district will consider changing the bus stop.

