When Kim heard her newborn daughter cry for the first time – every fiber of hers told her to pick up little Emily and calm her down.

But when she started to stretch out her arms, a nurse stopped the American mother.

Kim didn’t try to cry when the sister explained that no one, not even her mother, would be able to hold Emily for a while.

“I couldn’t even rub her skin because it was underdeveloped and extremely sensitive to touch,” Kim wrote about Love What Matters first.

“I felt helpless and even though I was surrounded by a family, I felt completely alone. Nobody could understand what I was going through.

“The more people tried to identify themselves – the more frustrated I became.”

Baby Emily was diagnosed with a brain injury shortly after birth. Source: Kim Duda

“I witnessed the death of other children”

After a traumatic pregnancy and an infection of her placenta, Kim had hoped to relax after her first baby had finally arrived.

Instead, Emily spent seven weeks in intensive care.

She had a brain injury, periventricular leukomalacia, which would lead to her diagnosis of cerebral palsy.

“I was deaf during this time. It was here that I experienced the worst moments of my life, ”said Kim

“I saw other children die, I saw countless moments of insecurity and I saw a mother leave her child.

“The fear and fear was overwhelming.”

Kim spent seven weeks in intensive care with her daughter. Source: Kim Duda

“I wasn’t sure what my future would bring”

It only got more difficult when Emily could finally get home.

Kim not only got used to life and looked after a baby with special needs, but it was also becoming increasingly clear that my marriage would not survive this terrible ordeal.

“Within nine months of my discharge, I quit my job, Emily was officially diagnosed with cerebral palsy, and I divorced my husband,” she said.

“As a single mother with a child with special needs, I moved back in with my parents.

“I was depressed, overwhelmed and not sure what my future would be like.

“Our life consisted of therapy, doctor’s appointments and more therapy.

“It was tough, but one thing was always my top priority: Emily’s happiness.”

Kim focused on making Emily happy. Source: Kim Duda

“It changed my view of the world”

Emily’s happiness continued to be a priority for Kim.

This was even true when Emily received other complicated diagnoses – including optic nerve damage, nystagmus, esotropy, sleep apnea, GERD, anxiety, cyclical vomiting, scoliosis, and dystonia.

Over time, Kim realized that while she was busy with her mission to make sure Emily was happy, she was doing the same for herself.

“It changed my view of the world,” said Kim.

“Things that were once important no longer seemed to have any value.

“People I had never seen before suddenly became the light in my life. I was delighted to see Emily’s beautiful smile and hear her contagious laugh.

“In 2010 my life took a drastic turn when I bought my own house and met an amazing man who would change my life.”

Kim, Stephen and their daughters on their wedding day. Source: Kim Duda

“Stephen and I got married quickly …”

From the start, Kim felt that Stephen was different – she knew they would be together forever.

Stephen loved Kim for himself and, more importantly, greeted Emily with open arms.

Even better was the fact that he had a daughter, Annie, from a previous relationship that instantly connected with Emily.

“They immediately behaved as if they were sisters. We were all a match made in heaven, ”said Kim.

“Stephen and I got married quickly.

“We formed a fantastic team, and although our lives were sometimes complicated, messy, and difficult, we had the amazing ability to support each other in everything we did.”

Emily and Annie were immediately connected. Source: Kim Duda

“This time was different”

This bond between Kim and Stephen was strengthened when they became pregnant in 2011.

Because of the traumatic pregnancy that Kim had had with Emily, she was understandably nervous about going that route again.

Her nerves only got worse when she was diagnosed with a rare disease called vasa previa.

“It basically meant that exposed blood vessels passed through the opening of the uterus. If I had labor pains and these blood vessels burst, my son and I would bleed to death within minutes, ”said Kim.

“This was obviously devastating news and a very difficult navigation challenge.

“The same feelings came back immediately – fear, fear, depression, helplessness, etc.

“But this time it was different. These feelings were quickly replaced by feelings of gratitude. I had a loving husband who supported me in every way. “

Emily is the light of her whole life. Source: Kim Duda

“I can’t help but be thankful”

Fortunately, although he arrived five weeks early, Tyler was perfectly healthy.

Since then, Kim has been taking care of her growing family – and especially Emily, who mostly stays non-verbal.

“I have come to terms with the fact that Emily will never walk, talk or play like other children,” said Kim.

“When life gets tough, my husband and I remember the primary goal: to be happy.

“We know that happiness is something that we can control through our decision to be positive and present.

“I can’t help but be thankful. Emily is just like her. She taught me so much about life and how to be a better mother, wife, daughter and sibling. She showed me the real meaning of life. “

Emily, Annie and Tyler are the best children Kim and Stephen could have imagined. Source: Kim Duda

