A Derbyshire mom says she is frustrated that the long dispute over her children’s school uniforms could be resolved in seconds.

Rosemary Gascoyne of Langley Mill said better communication from Aldercar High School would have avoided the stressful conflict over her daughters’ clothes.

Last month, the mother of four told how her children were being unfairly punished for their uniforms.

Her two daughters, ages 12 and 13, were unable to wear the standard school uniform due to health problems.

Ms. Gascoyne stated that the school had mistakenly placed them in segregation for uniform offenses, although it had been informed of their situation.

She said the school had worked with her to resolve some of the problems, explaining that other documents were available.

She said: “We had a meeting at the school and they were very polite, I was surprised.

“I went to the uniform store and talked to them, it turns out that they have three different materials for school uniforms.

“Obviously, I didn’t know there were different types of materials and the school didn’t tell me there were, I don’t think they knew either.

“If we had been told that in the first place, we would not have had to go through all of this.”

After buying her daughters two pairs of pants each and a blazer for one, Ms. Gascoyne had spent £ 130.

Aldercar High School helped cover the cost of the uniform this time, but said there were “other parents struggling with the uniform.”

Gascoyne added: “Parents cannot afford it and as the sizes get bigger they get more expensive.

“I personally think it’s a lot of money to spend on a uniform when you can get better, cheaper black pants in other stores.”

A spokesperson for Aldercar High School said, “We are pleased that an appropriate solution has been found in this matter and continue to work with the family in a positive and supportive manner.”

