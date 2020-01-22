advertisement

A mother who died a few days after delivery has become a one-in-a-million donor after twelve of her organs have been donated to other patients in need.

Kathleen Thorson of Medford, Oregon gave birth to her fourth child, Teddy, on December 29. Just five days later, she suffered a brain hemorrhage and was hospitalized.

Several surgeries were performed to save Kathleen’s life, but her condition continued to deteriorate and there was nothing more doctors could do to save her.

According to Kathleen’s latest wishes, doctors were able to donate 12 of her organs to patients waiting for a transplant. This donation included heart and lungs.

Richard Stubbs, creator of the GoFundMe page for Katharina’s family, wrote about Katharina’s last act of kindness:

As you know, the death of Kathleen was tremendously difficult for those close to her, none more than for her wonderful husband Jesse. Despite all the sadness and pain we have experienced as a result of this tragedy, we have consistently noticed an attenuating force.

At her center, Kathleen was a woman who was happy about everything happy and clever. We are committed to making this campaign feel good. Your comments and donations have brought joyful and grateful tears to our eyes over the past 48 hours. Thank you very much.

We have received news that Kathleen has qualified as a viable donor for all of her organs, as she wishes. The nurse told Jesse that the likelihood of someone being a candidate of this size is less than 1 in 1 million. But everyone who knew Kathleen already knew that.

We are very happy that Kathleen will be able to provide prayer for the miracle to almost a dozen people who are anxiously awaiting organ donation.

The GoFundMe site was set up to help the grieving family with the medical costs of giving birth to their youngest son, Kathleen’s hospital bills, and upcoming funeral expenses. At the time of writing, $ 110,368 was raised, a value that significantly exceeds the $ 95,000 target.

The Thorson family has received towels and diapers from actor Kristen Bell’s baby care range for a year after the actor heard about Kathleen’s story.

Kristen wrote on Instagram:

This week’s Hello Bello Bundles go to Jesse Thorson, father of little boy Teddy (along with 3 other children) from Medford, Oregon.

Four days after the birth of his wife Kathleen, she suffered a devastating intracerebral hemorrhage and after several operations it was clear that she would not survive.

Before she died earlier this month, Kathleen said she wanted to save as many lives as possible and donated almost unheard of 12 organs, including the heart and lungs. Jesse – our thoughts are with your family in this incredibly difficult time. Send peace and love your way.

Kathleen is survived by her husband Jesse Thorson and their four young children Danny, Grace, James and Teddy.

Here you can run a fundraiser for Katharina’s family.

Our thoughts are with Kathleen Thorson’s family at this difficult time.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak to someone in confidence, contact Cruse Bereavement Care on the national hotline at 0808 808 1677.

