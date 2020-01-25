advertisement

A determined mother will break the Burpee world record after raising money and raising awareness of her daughter’s rare birth defect.

Gena Laielli, a 37-year-old mother of two, accepted the challenge earlier this month at her New Jersey gym, Geneva Fitness, where a team of six judges watched and recorded each of their movements.

Anyone who has ever tried a burpee will know that it is one of the most strenuous forms of movement, but Gena insisted that she really loved doing it and described training as her “love language”.

Check out Gena approaching the end of the challenge here:

The mother decided to use her love of exercise by organizing a burpee-a-thon in the gym to raise money for omphalocele research. A rare birth defect that her six-year-old daughter Emma suffers from.

According to the Centers for Disease and Control Prevention, omphalocele causes a baby’s organs to “protrude through the belly button”. The organs, including the intestines and liver, are covered with a thin, almost transparent pouch.

Gena was warned of her baby’s condition when she was 13 weeks pregnant. At that point, she learned that she was likely to miscarry, Good Morning America reports. After weeks of bed rest, the mother successfully gave birth to a child in June 2013.

Emma was almost seven weeks early and spent the first nine months of her life in the Newborns Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at the Pennsylvania Children’s Hospital (CHOP) before being sent home with a ventilator, tracheotomy, and nursing care.

The little girl has gone through numerous surgeries in her short life, but she is now enrolled and is expected to live a normal and healthy life.

Gena opened her gym after Emma was born and the family celebrates Omphalocele Awareness Month every year – this year with the Burpee-a-Thon. Between 7:40 a.m. and 7:40 p.m. on January 11, the determined mother managed to complete a whopping 5,332 burpees.

Guinness World Records reviews Gena’s application to determine if it holds the new record, although the process may take several weeks.

The current record for “breast-to-floor push-up burpees in 12 hours” for a woman is 4,785; A record by Eva Clark in Abu Dhabi in February 2018.

Though the challenge was difficult, Gena said that every 12 hours it was worth repaying Emma for all the strength she has shown over the years. The mother was accompanied by her daughter for the last 10 minutes of the challenge.

The gym owner talked about how far her daughter has come since she arrived in the world and said:

We just did it in the intensive care unit by the hour because no one had an answer and there was no light at the end of the tunnel. I am glad we gave her this chance because she is six years old and has some scars, but she is fine.

Seeing how she makes burpees and knows everything she’s been through, and breaking burpees as if it was nothing that just made me the day. She is the strongest person I know.

The proceeds from the event flow into both omphalocele research and CHOP. Gena’s challenge has done an incredible job raising awareness of the disease, and hopefully Guinness World Records will approve their application to reward them.

What an incredible achievement!

