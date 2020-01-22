advertisement

(Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office via AP) On Tuesday, January 21, 2020, the booking photo published by the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office shows 22-year-old Rachel Henry, who was arrested on suspicion of killing her three children. They were found dead in the family home after firemen were called to drown the authorities.

(AP Photo / Ross D. Franklin) A Phoenix woman was arrested on suspicion of killing her three children after being found dead in the family home in Phoenix on Tuesday, January 21, 2020.





PHOENIX, A.Z. (AP) – A Phoenix woman was arrested on suspicion of killing her three children. They were found dead in the family home after firefighters called to drown, the authorities said on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old mother, Rachel Henry, “has admitted to injuring her three children”, which resulted in her death, police Sgt. Mercedes Fortune told reporters in front of the house in a block with several weathered wooden houses and an old mobile home in a formerly rural area in the south of Phoenix.

A relative who lives in the house called the police late Monday and officials found a 7 month old girl, a 2 year old girl and a 3 year old boy in a living room with no apparent trauma.

advertisement

The Phoenix fire department also received a home call saying drowning with three children, said Captain Rob McDade.

Relatives initially believed that illness could have been a factor, but Fortune said that the police “now like to say that the mother is responsible for the deaths of the children.”

Officers who looked after the CPR and fire officers provided first aid, but the children were declared dead.

The police interviewed the children’s 30-year-old father and a 49-year-old relative who lives at home. The family had recently moved from Oklahoma.

Two police officers were shown on television, who escorted Henry to a Phoenix prison, where she was booked for three first-degree murders, the police said. She was dressed in a white dress and had her hands tied behind her.

In a brief first court appearance Tuesday night, Henry had no attorney with him when a judge read her charges of three first-degree murders.

It was secured with a $ 3 million secured bond. Your next scheduled court appearance is January 31.

According to spokesman Darren DaRonco, there were no previous contacts or abuse reports in Arizona in which the family was involved.

The killings prompted Mayor Kate Gallego to make a rare statement thanking those who responded to a crime she described as an “atrocity.”

“This is an investigation that will no doubt remain with these people for the rest of their lives,” she said.

Near the house was a makeshift monument with three white candles. It is in a neighborhood with old wooden or stucco houses and a white Spanish-style church adorns a corner.

But new buildings are being built everywhere, with a golf course and several residential buildings for single-family homes at prices in excess of $ 500,000.

advertisement