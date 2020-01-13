advertisement

The mother of an 11-year-old girl who died in a traffic accident in West Dublin on Saturday after a traffic accident has paid tribute to her daughter.

Ashley Bombita died Monday morning, two days after being injured in a traffic accident on Lower Lucan Road in Lucan at around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.

The girl’s seven-year-old sister suffered minor injuries in the accident. The girls’ father, Billy Bombita, who is in his forties, was driving the car at the time of the incident and was not injured.

The family is a member of the Filipino community in Dublin.

Rowena Cruz Bombita paid tribute to her daughter in a post on social media and the “11 wonderful and meaningful years” she spent with her.

“Nothing compared to giving me hugs and kisses when I’m down. You loved kissing and holding me. I felt so sorry for you, ”her mother wrote on her Facebook page.

“You reminded me not to hold a grudge and just to enjoy life and celebrate. You lived your days so bright. They loved to be alive and only to be with the moment.

“Yes, anak ko” – Filipino for “my child” – “you were full of gratitude and love.”

Ms. Cruz Bombita described her daughter’s smile as “contagious”.

“You loved people. And people loved you. You have touched so many lives, especially me and your father, ”she said.

Ashley has described herself on her own Facebook page as a “fun-loving child”.

The gardaí investigation in Lucan has asked witnesses or road users in the region, especially those with line camera images, to contact them if they have information about the accident.

You can contact Lucan Garda at 01-666-7300, on the confidential Garda line at 1800-666-111 or at any Garda station.

