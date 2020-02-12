A black mother goes viral after the video shows that she is wearing scissors on her daughter’s braids because another stylist braided her hair. The little girl cries and cries as her pearls, and what looks like added hair, fall to the ground.

“I don’t care. I’m doing my hair,” shouts the mother. It’s shocking.

According to the story, which can be found on social networks, the father secretly took his sons and daughter to have their hair done at the daycare. When the mother came back to find her, she discovered the braided style and reacted by cutting it.

After collecting thousands of views on social networks, she turned to Facebook, where the video began to circulate, to defend her actions. The woman explains that she has just grown her daughter’s hair and did not want her hair to be braided as tightly as it could break.

As a parent, you do your best to resist telling other parents how to raise their children because you know how embarrassing it is when someone does it to you. As the mother of a daughter, I am territorial as to who touches my daughter or her hair. Period. Also, as a mother, I would never want to endanger my child, heal him emotionally, or do something emotionally that could become a memory or a traumatic experience.

What do you say readers? Did the father provoke her by taking the daughter to have her hair done, knowing how attentive the mother is to her own daughter’s hair? Obviously, the mother is wrong, but are there two bad parts in this scenario?

