A mother of three was fined for attacking a woman while waiting for sauce at a Toby Carvery restaurant.

The incident occurred in December at the busy facility in Caerphilly, Wales, when 35-year-old Sarah Pritchard turned to 50-year-old Joanne Blanche.

In Toby Carvery’s restaurants, customers are served meat before they can enjoy potatoes, vegetables, stuffing and sauce to create the perfect roast dinner.

Blanche was about to pour a ladle of sauce over her food when Pritchard came to the station and appeared to be attacking her.

The two women are reported to have started exchanging ideas before a full-fledged dispute broke out, Wales Online reported at the time.

The partners were said to be trying to separate them, but the fight became physical and escalated to the parking lot.

A witness told The Sun customers that they had enjoyed the Christmas spirit in the restaurant before the argument broke out.

It was all very festive and then everything got very hot when the two were at the sauce station. It was about queuing at the meat buffet. People had obviously had a drink or two.

It was a real screaming competition. Her husbands took her away, but then everything flared up again.

The two were led outside into the parking lot, where much was pushed and pushed

Pritchard recently appeared on Newport Magistrates Court, where prosecutor Rob Simkins described how Blanche was “grabbed and attacked on the arm,” reports BBC News.

It’s not exactly clear why Pritchard chose Blanche as the target, although she admitted in court that she attacked together.

Other guests are said to have fled the area during the attack.

The restaurant staff intervened and the police were called – it was not what you would expect in a family restaurant at lunchtime.

The police arrived at the scene and arrested Pritchard for their actions. The Welsh woman was fined £ 54 for her crime and had to pay a £ 32 victim surcharge and costs £ 85.

Blanche commented on the incident after the trial and admitted that Pritchard should have been further punished for the attack.

It is usually a quiet and safe place, there are no problems. I don’t know why she chose me, I looked after my own affairs.

A fine of just £ 54 is not very much and will not prevent you from doing it to anyone else in the future.

Toby Carvery did not comment on the incident.

