January 19, 2020 10:18 PM EST

SANTA CLARA, CA. (AP) – From No. 2 in the draft to one of the last two standing teams.

It was a remarkable turn for the Super Bowl-bound San Francisco 49ers.

Raheem Mostert hurried for 220 yards and four touchdowns to make quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo largely a spectator. Nick Bosa harassed Aaron Rodgers from the start and the 49ers defeated the Green Bay Packers 37:20 for Sunday’s NFC championship.

The 49ers (15-3) reached their first Super Bowl in seven years and will play for the championship in Miami against the Kansas City Chiefs in two weeks.

The Niners won only 10 games in the first two seasons under coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch. Last season it ended 4: 12 after Garoppolo suffered a knee injury at the end of the season in week 3.

San Francisco is now one of two remaining teams after Rodgers and the Packers (14-4) took a second win this season. The 49ers are the third team to make it to the Super Bowl a year after four or fewer wins, along with Cincinnati (1988) and the Rams (1999).

Bosa, last year’s tough season award as number 2 overall, set the tone when he ended the second round of the game in Green Bay with a 13-yard bag of Rodgers.

Mostert, an outstanding former specialty team, has done much of the rest in a remarkable story of salvation for a former surfer who was injured seven times and only carried the ball eight times in his first three seasons in the NFL.

But he has become an important part of the top NFC team this year. In the regular season, he led the Niners with 772 meters and delivered a performance for all ages in the NFC title game.

He was in the second highest hurry in a playoff game after Eric Dickerson’s 248 for the Rams on January 4, 1986, and was the first player to hurry at least four TDs and 200 yards in a playoff game.

He started when he burst 36 yards in a third-and-8 trap game to open the standings on San Francisco’s second drive and tore long runs away behind impressive blocks.

He added TD runs of 9 and 18 yards in the second quarter and ran 160 yards in half. He was the only player in NFL history to race at least 150 yards and three TDs in the first half of a playoff game.

Mostert added a 22-yard TD run in the third quarter.

Rodgers and the Packers were unable to achieve this feat when they were overwhelmed by San Francisco’s dominant front for the second time this season.

Rodgers had a career low of 3.15 yards per attempt in November with a defeat of 37-8 and was not much better in the first half of the second leg.

He lost a shot from the middle to the end of Green Bay’s only promising ride in half, threw an interception to Emmanuel Moseley late in the half, and didn’t convert his first third of the season against the Niners, except for a 6-meter pass to Aaron Jones on the opening of the second quarter for its first third rebuild in 18 attempts this season against the Niners.

Rodgers sealed this ride with a 9-yard TD pass for Jones, but at that point the game was too far out of hand.

He led Green Bay to two more TDs and ended up with a 326-yard pass, but it wasn’t enough as the Packers lost the NFC title game for the third time since their last Super Bowl trip after the 2010 season.

