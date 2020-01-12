advertisement

“FBI: Most Wanted” star Julian McMahon is not just an Australian by birth, he is (literally) the son of the Australian royal family. This adds weight when it comes to the terrible forest fires that are currently devastating his home country.

“The fires are devastating, it’s terrible,” McMahon said on Sunday’s Television Critics Association press tour. “In terms of the acreage that was burned and the damage it does to the environment.”

advertisement

“I have a lot of friends and family there, so I keep checking people in,” the CBS actor continued. “It’s also small things that we may not be aware of. I had friends who went to the hospital for bronchial and eye problems. I have friends who haven’t seen the sun in two or three weeks.”

Also read: “FBI” and “FBI: Most Wanted” will broadcast a crossover this spring, says Dick Wolf

McMahon’s father, Sir William McMahon, was the 20th Australian Prime Minister to hold the office from 1971 to 1972 as the leader of the Liberal Party. Sir William, who died in 1988, was Government Minister for more than 21 years – the longest uninterrupted ministerial service in Australian history.

Julian McMahon, who plays Jess LaCroix in the outsourcing of the “FBI”, and CBS work together to do their part to help Australia. Readers can visit CBSCares.TV to learn more about the effort.

“FBI: Most Wanted” debuted on Tuesday in front of 9.3 million viewers, making it the most-watched new series premiere of the 2019-20 season.

12 worst rated TV shows of summer 2019 (photos)

When the sun rises on Monday, summer 2019 is officially over. The hottest season was one to forget for shows like “Reef Break” and “First Responders Live” – ​​but neither was the worst rated show of the summer. TheWrap ranked the Bottom 12 summer series of Big 4 channels according to the “most recent” data from Nielsen based on their average 18-49 ratings. Scroll through the gallery to see how they stack up. Also read: Autumn TV 2019: premiere dates for new and recurring shows (photos) CBS / CBS / Fox

Rank: 9 (Draw) Show: “Blood & Treasure” Net: CBS 18-49 Rating: 0.6 CBS

Rank: 9 (tie) Show: “Love Island” (Friday) Net: CBS 18-49 Rating: 0.6 CBS

Rank: 9 (draw) Show: “Love Island” (Monday) Net: CBS 18-49 Rating: 0.6 CBS

Rank: 9 (Draw) Show: “Paradise Hotel” Net: Fox 18-49 Rating: 0.6 Fox

Rank: 9 (Draw) Show: “Spin the Wheel” Net: Fox 18-49 Rating: 0.6 Fox

Rank: 5 (Draw) Show: “Instinct” Net: ABC 18-49 Rating: 0.5 CBS

Rank: 5 (Draw) Show: “Family Food Fight” Net: ABC 18-49 Rating: 0.5 ABC

Rank: 5 (Draw) Show: “What would you do?” Net: ABC 18-49 rating: 0.5 ABC

Rank: 5 (Draw) Show: “First Responders Live” Network: Fox 18-49 Rating: 0.5 Fox

Rank: 2 (Draw) Show: “48 hours: NCIS” Net: CBS 18-49 Rating: 0.4 CBS

Rank: 2 (Draw) Show: “Reef Break” Net: ABC 18-49 Rating: 0.4 ABC

Rank: 1 Show: “What just happened ??! With Fred Savage” Net: Fox 18-49 Rating: 0.2 Fox

Previous slide

Next slide

Maybe the “Love Island” thing didn’t translate as well as CBS had hoped

When the sun rises on Monday, summer 2019 is officially over. The hottest season was one to forget for shows like “Reef Break” and “First Responders Live” – ​​but neither was the worst rated show of the summer. TheWrap ranked the Bottom 12 summer series of Big 4 channels according to the “most recent” data from Nielsen based on their average 18-49 ratings. Scroll through the gallery to see how they stack up.

Also read: Autumn TV 2019: premiere dates for new and recurring shows (photos)

advertisement