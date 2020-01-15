advertisement

There are many new episodes that will air on Tuesday evening. Overall, we would say this is the most competitive night of the month and doesn’t even end.

Still, most of the shows did their best to keep up with the competition, with the biggest threat being the threat! The biggest special of all time, which closed yesterday with a rating of 1.9 in the demographic 18-49 and more than 13.5 million viewers. NCIS was able to at least hold last week’s 1.0 rating, which wasn’t bad as this episode had little hype or Ziva appearance, as was the case at the winter premiere. Meanwhile, FBI: Most Wanted kept the overall rating of 0.8 from the premiere later that night – an incredible accomplishment, as most shows tend to fall from one episode to the next.

As for some of the other programs in the air, Kudos to New Amsterdam for returning from a long break with a rating of 0.8. We also continue to praise the show, which has managed to embark on a three-season renewal that is incredibly rare in an era when many shows are lucky enough to have only one. This Is Us gave a 1.4 rating in advance and although this is far from what the series had at its peak, there are two more seasons that go beyond the current one, and there’s nothing to be said about Should be worried.

The show to worry about right now is Emergence, as it dropped back to a rating of 0.3 in the demo last night and it almost feels safe at this point that we’re up to it Spring will be canceled at the end of the year. As sad as that is, we can imagine that the upcoming season finale is the series finale.

