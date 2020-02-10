advertisement

The expansion of Twelfth Street, which begins at the Amazon Distribution Center, is still closed

CAYCE, S.C. (WOLO) – After flooding in some of Cayce’s streets, most roads are open to motorists again, according to security officials.

According to Chief Byron Snellgrove, director of the Cayce Public Security Department, most roads are open except for Twelfth Street Extension, which starts at the Amazon Distribution Center.

In recent days, people on Riverland Drive have had a hard time getting out of their neighborhood.

advertisement

“It was pretty hairy. It was about a meter from the back of my house and the neighborhood was cut off. The main street had about 4 inches of water and we were pretty lucky here, but my neighbor down the street filled his basement, mud everywhere and whatnot, ”said Paul Carroll, who lives in the neighborhood.

Chief Snellgrove said he had additional staff over the weekend to repair the damage and help people living in flood areas.

He says most street cleanup should take about a day, but Twelfth Street Extension is still closed to investigate potential street damage.

“We know that many 18-wheelers drive down there. We just want to work with Lexington County to make sure the road is safe for people, ”said Chief Snellgrove.

Even though some roads are reopening, Chief Snellgrove says parks such as the Riverwalk, Timmerman Trail and Thomas H. Newman Boat Landing are still closed as the flood continues to decrease.

“The riverwalk is still flooded and will likely not be open for a while, and it will take a little longer to clean up,” said Chief Snellgrove.

Chief Snellgrove said people who live in flood-prone areas have the option to voluntarily evacuate, but he said most people chose to stay when the water started to rise.

“It’s what it is. The people who live in the neighborhood have lived in the neighborhood for a long time and know what to expect,” said Chris Kueny, president of the Riverland Park Neighborhood Association.

Some have lived along the river for years, saying that they are not stopped by flooding.

“It would never make me leave here because it is too good to live by the river,” said Rusty Inman, who has lived in a house near the river for 12 years.

Some of the roads previously closed due to flooding were Old State Street and parts of Granite Hill Road.

advertisement