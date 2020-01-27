advertisement

The Grammy Awards show was up to the hype, then some last night. To celebrate the epic ceremony, here are some of the most tweeted moments, reactions to celebrity outfits and more. Watch and comment below!

#GRAMMYs’ most tweeted moments:

Demi Lovato performs “Anyone” BTS fans react to “Purple you” Tweet Billie Eilish wins record of the year

The most tweeted about musicians:

BTS Demi Lovato Ariana Grande Camila Cabello Billie eilish

The most tweeted about the songs of the night:

“Old Town Road” “Bad boy” “Anybody”

LOL Tweets of the night:

Aerosmith has been old all my life.

– Aretha Casket Pumps (@Nothinbuttreble) January 27, 2020

Most celebrity tweets on the red carpet

BTS Ariana Grande Billie eilish Lil Nas X Rosalia

The stars are preparing for the show:

This morning meditation for us was about inner power, fearlessness and that we have everything we need in us! Today is the day to hold on to your power, trust yourself and know that excellence and greatness belong to you! It’s going to be the most amazing day! Full of magic! ✨Satnam 🦋 pic.twitter.com/bu6YiR1p3S

– Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) January 26, 2020

HIS GRAMMY DAY HIS GRAMMY DAYYYYY HELLO MORNING !!!

– Victoria Monét (@VictoriaMonet) January 26, 2020

Celebrities tweeted to celebrate the first wins (and losses!):

AAAAAAAAAAAAAAH gané el primer Grammy de la @RecordingAcad 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/bUGv6tcwdc

– R O S A L Í A (@rosaliavt) January 26, 2020

So honored to win the prize for best clip and best duo / pop group. I would like to dedicate both to Kobe and his beautiful daughter. Send my thoughts and prayers to family and friends during this difficult time. #RIPKobe @LilNasX #OTR pic.twitter.com/mUgQU2pPPY

– Billy Ray Cyrus (@billyraycyrus) January 27, 2020

I don’t mind losing to a fucking mother like Gary Clark Jr, to be honest

– 🥾🌍 (@Truman_Black) January 27, 2020

Stars tweeting from the red carpet:

People react to Ariana Grande’s gaze:

People react to the look of Billy Porter:

People react to the look of Tyler the Creator:

People react to the look of FKA Twig:

Celebrities tweeted watching public and household #GRAMMY:

So honored to be back on the Grammy scene tonight

– Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) January 27, 2020

So proud and happy for everyone to make amazing music, to lift people up and inspire so many new generations ❤️❤️

– Hayley Kiyoko (@HayleyKiyoko) January 27, 2020

Do they give prices or not ???? #GRAMMYs after an hour 15, they distributed like 2

– Kevin McHale (@druidDUDE) January 27, 2020



Tweets about Lizzo x Alicia Keys x Boyz II Men Kobe’s tribute:

How can I volunteer to break and shake the light sticks that Lizzo wears around her breasts? #GRAMMYs

– Jackée Harry (@JackeeHarry) January 27, 2020

Boys to men should give my judge a cry on stage 🤷🏾‍♂️

– Meek Mill (@MeekMill) January 27, 2020

Alicia opening monologue tweets:

Alicia spoke for 15 minutes, then told the guests to keep their speeches short. 🤣🤣🤣 #GRAMMYs

– Jackée Harry (@JackeeHarry) January 27, 2020

Alicia Keys must have been a fucking amazing babysitter. it just makes you feel good and mom and dad will be home soon.

– Stars (@youarestars) January 27, 2020

Tweets about Tyler’s creator performances:

YALL GON STOP COUNTS ME!

– Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) January 27, 2020

turned on the grammys just in time to watch tyler the damn creator decimate.

– matt nathanson (@mattnathanson) January 27, 2020

Tweets about Camila Cabello’s performance:

WOWOWOW @Camila_Cabello singing to her father makes me 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

– Katie Stevens (@thekatiestevens) January 27, 2020

1. Camilla can sing. Phew.

2. This song. His father.

3. I’m not crying. You cry.

Camilla Cabello # GRAMMYs

– Melinda Doolittle (@mdoolittle) January 27, 2020

Ariana Grande performance tweets:

Ariana says her receipts look like phone numbers, even though her ponytail looks like a fierce Walgreens receipt. 💅🏾 #GRAMMYs

– Jackée Harry (@JackeeHarry) January 27, 2020

Celebrities tweeted about performances, wins and behind the scenes:

I GOT THE MUSIC “WRAP IT UP NIGGA” IM SO MUCH HYPÉE ON THAT

– Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) January 27, 2020

BIGG BIGGGG THANKS TO BTS, MASON RAMSEY, DIPLO, BILLY RAY CYRUS AND NAS !!! 🏆

– nope (@LilNasX) January 27, 2020

The performances were very good tonight, right? I feel like people are giving their all

– Jenny Han (@jennyhan) January 27, 2020

It made me laugh to see Kobe and to pinch on this screen together… .. we have to keep pushing but this crazy shit!

– Meek Mill (@MeekMill) January 27, 2020

Celeb Tweets on Demi Lovato’s return performance:

I literally cry. I love you Demi

– Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) January 27, 2020

Wow! Half we needed you tonight ❤️

– Kim ZolciakBiermann (@Kimzolciak) January 27, 2020

I have literal goosebumps after listening to Demi Lovato. Being surrounded by so many people and yet feeling so alone is something that so many people experience. Demi is such a power, her struggle and her message are so inspiring and felt. No one is alone. #GRAMMYs

– Jessica Milagros # bb21 (@jmilagrosplus) January 27, 2020

Aaaa and the tears that I did not know that I pushed back all day have arrived! GOOD GOD HALF LOVATO IS A SWEET AND PURE SOUL WITH THE BIGGEST VOICE AROUND. PROTECT HER.

– Kevin McHale (@druidDUDE) January 27, 2020

