In my early teens, I made a simple New Year’s Resolution that I thought I could easily keep. I was interested in drawing, and for some time dreamed of writing and illustrating my own comic book – a modest, self-published adventure story starring my friends and me, hand-drawn on empty sheets of paper with printer. pen.

So, I decided to work on it every day until the comic book was over.

I was reasonably settled during the first days of January. I outlined a few pages in pencil and drew a rough storyboard that showed what could happen and where the story would go. I made a couple of futile attempts at the front panels, some of which turned out very good and most of which I intended to snap and retrieve. And for more time than was reasonable, I cured over a detailed, ornate cover, complete with a phoney publisher logo and well-printed about the series title and number number. Halfway through the month, the cover was all I had told of my efforts and I could feel my enthusiasm flagging. “Well,” he comforted me, my older brother, “the cover is the most important kind.”

After that, I abandoned my developing comic book and never worked on it again.

Why did my solution fail? I was excited about the prospect of creating my own comic book. I was ready to put in the necessary work, at least at first, and had begun to develop a good routine. I had a workable plan and an ambition that was, all things considered and by the standard of life resolutions, perfectly attainable. Then why can’t I get it?

The only comfort I can offer my 13-year-old self is that he is in good company. Most resolutions fail, and overwhelmingly so. Every year, in late December and early January, TV news experts and spreadsheet columnists cite the same catalog of disturbing statistics: More than half of us set our New Year’s resolutions. Less than 25 percent of those people report holding their resolution beyond the second week of February. Overall, only eight percent of people who make resolutions manage to stick with them for the whole year – a staggering success rate that can even discourage you from bothering to try.

Social media networks and smartphones have made it easier than ever to study the habits of those with resolutions and find trends that determine failure or success. Last year, Strava, an app for athletes that tracks workout routines, made headlines around the world when announcing a surprising breakthrough discovery: Analyzing clusters of data from its tens of millions of users, the company found that a number The large number of young active athletes suddenly collapsed on January 12, which they have been calling since Quitters Day. “A key factor in success is motivation, and by analyzing millions of activity loads, we have been able to determine the day when your motivation is likely to swing,” Gareth Mills, a manager with Strava, told the U.K. independent in that time. It’s no longer just anecdotal: We can see people failing New Year’s resolutions in real time.

But why exactly is our motivation faltering? Of course, it can be difficult and uncomfortable to go to the gym every day, and double so for people who don’t go to the gym regularly. This difficulty can be taxing on the body and mind, and as the days and weeks progress, constantly subjecting oneself to the pain and discomfort of the routine or rotating class can be just too much to withstand. Studies have shown that most New Year’s resolutions do not work because they are too ambitious: What is chosen is beyond the capacity of the solver, both mentally and physically. The person who dreamed on January 1st to get in shape or lose weight is no less interested in seeing those dreams come true. It is just because of what the dream demands of them, realizing that it is very difficult.

Not only are we routinely violated by a more severe challenge than we anticipated. We have also been slightly misled by our underlying suicide – a bloated sense of our ability to change that creates a false impression of what we will be able to accomplish during a new year.

Psychologists call these “optimistic biases” and they form the basis of many addictions. For example, when mainstream smokers face data on the dangers of cigarettes, they tend to believe that they are better equipped to deal with the risk than they actually are. “Smokers in their teens and adolescents were more likely than non-smokers to suspect they would die from smoking,” explains psychology professor Jeffrey Arnetta in Addictive Behaviors magazine. Smokers were also far more likely to believe they could “smoke for a few years and then rest” if they wanted.

The same bias is what deceives people who take unrealistic resolutions to trust themselves capable of achieving their goals. We not only don’t realize how difficult our solutions can be – we overestimate our abilities, and assume that, say, going to the gym every day won’t be difficult.

These are not new problems. New Year’s resolutions were dreamed of and undoubtedly abandoned more than 4000 years ago, in ancient Babylon. The Babylonians honored the pagan gods by deciding to pay their outstanding debts at the beginning of each new year, and if they were able to do so, it was thought to reflect on the health of the next harvest. Thousands of years later, the Romans also used the new year to engage in behavior change or self-improvement campaigns.

The earliest recorded example of New Year’s “resolutions”, according to Merriam-Webster, dates from the late 17th century: A writer’s diaries in Scotland contain references to “a number of promises, usually taken from Bible verses like “I will not offend you anymore,” “written on January 2, under the heading” Resolutions “. Merriam-Webster suggests that this “indicates that the practice was in use at the time”.

New Year’s resolutions have been synonymous with failure for as long as we have a record of them in practice. In fact, a matter of Walker’s Hibernian Magazine from 1802 included a satirical record of local resolutions that were “solemnly promised to be kept”, such as the physician’s promise “to prescribe no more than necessary, and to be very moderate in their fees.” From this we can conclude not only that the people of the 19th century and even earlier were making New Year’s resolutions at the beginning of January each year, as we do today, but that they too have often been damaged in their efforts to see the resolutions through – so much so it was a joke to expect otherwise.

One of the most inexplicable things about New Year’s resolutions, of course, is that the date itself seems quite arbitrary. We are leaning towards self-improvement all the time; we all want to make ourselves look better, and adjust our diet, and hit the gym in the 365 days of the regular year. So why is it that the goals and ambitions we want to achieve throughout the year look uniquely attainable in early January? Have we not decided to hit the gym or lose 10 pounds on March 4, or June 18, or September 26? We have the opportunity to address our problems and change our lives at any time we choose. Why, then, do we seem to choose only one day?

As it happens, there are strong psychological impulses that drive us to decide on specific points in time – what is known as a “national boundary”, a time we can mark and define as its concrete starting point. A series of studies in a journal of psychology, New Yorker once reported, it “found that fresh beginnings drive us to change our behavior,” when we collectively feel “a sense of optimism” and “promise of a new one.” Change is on most minds at the fringes of these boundaries: whether you look at gym membership enrollment levels or Google search trends for the word “diet,” there are consistently great follow-ups at the beginning of each week, month, and (especially ) year.

We are generally so brave, so persistent, and so stubborn that we will continue to come up with resolutions and give them a shot

The thing about these rivets is that they always shrink; many, many people who sign up for gym membership in 1 will, for the most part, stop going to the gym shortly thereafter, while those of us who want to save money or wait for fuel or take on a new hobby find our discipline is going away as we move away from the promise and excitement of beginning January.

On the one hand, it makes you sad about the state of the human race, always aspiring to resolutions that we just can’t seem to stick to. On the other hand, though, it does give you some hope – that we are generally so brave, so patient, and so stubborn that we will continue to come up with resolutions and give them a shot, though we obviously don’t brave or patient enough to see goals in the first round. We can probably stand to follow the advice of professionals – pursue more modest goals, make more practical plans, make small changes once in one place, rather than take on big and stupid enterprises. But the undertakings taken are at the heart of New Year’s resolutions. Conditions for the human condition to continue in the face of evidence that should hinder us. And if we give up trying, this is even worse than screwing.

In excellent comedy Modern romance, Albert Brooks, going through a terrible split, decides to retire completely, embarking on an intense rigorous self-improvement campaign. “Here’s the thing,” one skeptical sales clerk at the athletic goods store tells him after looking at some discount sneakers. “I’m trying to start a new life, and I think running should be a big part of it.” After the clerk puts it on with the top line shoes, a pair of sweating fabric suits, socks, salt tablets, ankle weights, a headband, foot straps, backs and a handbag, Brooks empties, pumps and takes off. head on, on the first run of his new life – heading straight to the nearest phone to call his ex and begs for him to pick her up again.

For anyone who has ever made a serious resolution – to take up exercise, lose weight, eat a more nutritious diet, save money, wake up earlier, live a healthier and more positive life – self-defeat the failure that prevented Brooks from trying to run would undoubtedly look familiar. And yet, on January 1, year after year, the vast majority decide for ourselves or others we will change – that this will be our year, the year of lost weights and training regimes, the year of a bank account bounty or a a creative dream finally fulfilled.

Come the second week of February – or come January 10th – is all we can do to hope and pray that the goal still seems achievable, and that the solution is still evolving.

