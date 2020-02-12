advertisement

According to a report by the state’s health watchdog, 15 of the state’s 19 maternity departments operate in inferior physical environments.

Only the maternity wards in Cork, Cavan, Drogheda and Wexford essentially meet the standards for the physical infrastructure, while the remaining 14 wards – including the three major maternity hospitals in Dublin – are estimated to require substantial modernization and refurbishment.

advertisement

The surveillance report published by the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) identifies serious shortcomings in maternity services.

The report highlights the inferior physical environment of most maternity wards and the understaffing of doctors and midwives.

Low staff acceptance for specialist training and the lack of maternity networks within hospital groups are also identified as deficits that need to be addressed.

Two maternity wards – Kerry University Hospital and St. Luke’s, Kilkenny – had particularly high standards violations. Issues identified included leadership and government issues, staffing, training, and auditing. Many of these problems were resolved when Hiqa carried out follow-up audits.

Despite the long-standing commitment that fetal ultrasound exams are performed in each maternity ward, these exams were not available at five locations during the report.

Up to 20 percent of counseling centers in many medical specialties remain vacant, and many smaller maternity wards rely heavily on resident physicians to deliver 24/7 services, the report says.

Overall, Hiqa reported a high level of compliance with national standards. For example, most maternity wards had taken precautions to identify women who were at higher risk of complications and to refer them if necessary. All units had 24/7 emergency preparedness and response teams.

Hiqa is particularly concerned about the implementation of the national maternity strategy that was launched in 2016. This was the subject of the recent controversy when patient lawyer Mark Molloy left the HSE board because the government had failed to deliver on the strategy.

Although some progress has been made, the report says Hiqa is concerned about the financing, governance and accountability arrangements for the strategy.

“Hiqa believes that a comprehensive, timely, and costly strategy implementation plan is critical to both the strategy’s success and safer maternity services by 2026.”

And although a national health program for women and young children was set up in 2017 to monitor the implementation of the strategy, the report said Hiqa was unable to clearly describe its role and function within the HSE.

It was found that ambiguities regarding the program’s governance arrangements pose a “significant risk” for the implementation of the strategy.

advertisement