After the Great Departure of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle by the royal family, which some are calling Megxit, most Canadians say they will support the Duke of Sussex by taking Julie Payette’s place as the next governor-general.

More than 60 percent of Canadians said they support Prince Harry’s appointment as governor-general, found a Postmedia poll conducted by Dart and Maru / Blue Voice Canada.

“There is enthusiasm for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle because in many ways, they are famous,” said John Wright, partner at Dart. He described the couple’s heavy involvement in Canada, from the prince who opened the Toronto Invictus Games in 2017 to the years that Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, lived in Canada, filming the drama series.

Prince Harry of Britain, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex during their visit to the Canada House.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP via Getty Images

Prince Harry has carved out an independent life of his own, Wright said, where he is seen as a caring member, contributor to society and the Sussexes are distinguished by the royal family.

With Quebec’s largely antique monarchical sense, Wright found it surprising that 47 percent of Quebecois were in support of the Queen’s son becoming governor general and taking over Montreal-born Julie Payette.

Likewise, young Canadians, aged 18 to 34, were behind middle-aged Canadians, aged 35-54, in support of the measure. At 62 percent, young Canadians who tend to be apathetic to the monarchy would be happy to see Prince Harry become governor-general.

“Young people are more engaged (with this couple)” than other members of Britain’s royal family, Wright said.

The survey, with a sample size of 1,515 Canadians, is considered accurate within +/- 2.9 percentage points and was conducted on January 6th.

Royal Super fan John Loughery holds a copy of a British newspaper as he poses for media outside Buckingham Palace in London on January 9, 2020.

TOLGA AKMEN / AFP via Getty Images

But can Prince Harry become governor-general?

Well, there is no rule that forbids it from happening. As the Queen appoints the governor-general, it is on the advice of the prime minister.

However, after Harry and Meghan said they were retiring from their old roles, a quick assertion came from the palace insinuating a Sussex-sized brawl in the royal family.

“We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work on,” the palace said. “Discussions with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage.”

If Harry were governor-general, it would not be unprecedented. By 1952, with the appointment of Canadian Vincent Massey, all of the governor’s generals were British lords, ears, drawings and even Queen Victoria’s son-in-law.

The Queen’s nephew may also be fit for the role, growing up with the pump of the British monarchy beaten into it, such as all deceit, graciously trampling on foreign personalities and revealing no hint of partisanship. Yes, the governor-general should behave in this way too.

Either way, with little idea of ​​what will come next for the Sussexes – especially how they will become “financially independent” – much of Canada is delighted with Harry stepping into Rideau Hall.

