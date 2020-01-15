advertisement

Meghan Markle made an appearance at the Downtown Eastside Women’s Center to discuss women’s issues according to Global News.

A Facebook post complete with photos read, “Look at who we drink tea today! The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, visited us today to discuss issues affecting women in the community, ”

Queen Elizabeth confirmed that Markle and Prince Harry would split their time between the US and Canada last week and both lost time without settling inside.

The move to Canada comes after the king’s decision to step down from their official duties and take a calmer role in the royal family. Thefts claim they want to be “financially independent” and hope to create a “new, more progressive role” within the royal family.

The Queen gave her thoughts as well as her blessings regarding the decision to move. “Although we would prefer that they remain full-time members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their desire to live a more independent life as a family, while remaining an appreciated part of my family, ”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have spent a lot of time on the west coast since the beginning of their stay, though they have yet to confirm exactly where they will call home within Canada. However, the couple decided to spend Christmas with their son, Archie Harrison on Vancouver Island.

Many people in Vancouver were fascinated by Markle’s attempt to integrate into the Vancouver community.

“What a wonderful place for her to come and discuss these kinds of issues. She’s so lucky to be talking to the passionate women of DTESWC, ”said one user.

“Well if there are aliens coming out here, maybe having it around will be a great thing. No eyes. I bet her mother-in-law would have been happy to see this. awareness where appropriate, is always a good thing, ”wrote another user on Facebook.

