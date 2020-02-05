advertisement

OTTAWA – A new analysis of Parliament’s budgetary control has shown that most households in provinces where the federal carbon tax applies will get more money back than they will pay through the system – just not as much as projected last year.

“According to the federal government’s current discount structure, most households still get more than the fuel fees they pay,” parliamentary budget official Yves Giroux said on Tuesday.

“However, once the provincial and federal sales taxes are included in carbon pricing, these amounts will be net lower compared to the analysis in our previous report.”

The finding, made almost four months after the majority of Canadian voters cast a vote in favor of some form of carbon tax, seems to support the liberal government’s argument that Canadians will not be negatively affected by the tax.

Ottawa introduced $ 20 a ton of emissions per ton of emissions in five provinces – Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and New Brunswick – for which there were no separate emission pricing systems. New Brunswick has since introduced its own tax.

The federal government has legally stipulated that 90 percent of the revenue from the fuel tax will flow back to individual households in the federal states in which the revenue was generated.

In a report released last April, the PBO estimated CO2 tax costs and discounts for households in Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and New Brunswick and found that the majority would be ahead. Alberta was excluded because federal tax was introduced later.

The last report followed the same approach, and although the results were similar, Giroux said that net income for most households was lower due to the impact of provincial and federal sales taxes.

“Most households receive higher transfers than fuel fees,” the Giroux report said.

“However, taking into account the carbon costs included in the provincial and federal sales taxes, fewer households are rated better than the analysis in the previous report on a net basis.”

While the federal government has announced that the CO2 tax will be revenue-neutral, the PBO has determined that this fiscal year will add approximately $ 100 million in additional GST due to additional product costs. Carbon will rise to $ 50 per ton.

Large households with higher incomes were also expected to actually pay costs because the discount did not keep pace with their consumption. One reason is that wealthier Canadians tend to own bigger houses, own bigger cars and drive more often. The discount also decreases, however, because households have more children.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on February 4, 2020.

