Climate change activists from across Scotland will host a camp in Mossmorran this summer.

The Fife petrochemical complex was chosen as the site for Climate Camp Scotland’s 2020 event.

The group, which has close ties to Extinction Rebellion Scotland and Climate Action Scotland, will spend five days in the factory operated by ExxonMobil Chemical and Shell in June or July.

He wants the closure of the fossil fuel industry “to create a world that is defined by equity, not inequality”.

Mossmorran Action Group welcomed the news of the selection, made at a meeting in Glasgow where four sites were on the shortlist.

President James Glen said: “We are very pleased that Mossmorran has been chosen as the focus for climate action and very grateful for the support it will bring to activists in Scotland and elsewhere.

“Mossmorran is the third largest Scottish polluter, an essential link in the manufacture of plastics and a major recipient of fractured gas from the United States.

“Despite all the rhetoric over a climate emergency and a just transition, the Scottish government has done nothing about Mossmorran, other than the approval of a £ 140m investment by Exxon. Shell plans another 50 years of operation.

“Now the climate movement in Scotland places Mossmorran at the top of its agenda.”

