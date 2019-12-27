advertisement

Malaria is still a major problem in many parts of the world, including West Africa. Health officials are doing their best to think of ways to stop the spread of the disease and there are a number of options on the table.

Eradicating malaria is a big task and to really understand how it spreads, researchers are focusing on the insects that are usually responsible for new infections. Mosquitoes are of course the main culprit, and a new study suggests that the insects have developed a scary way to defend themselves against insecticides that are often used to control them and the disease they carry.

The work, which was published in the journal Nature, focuses on proteins that are present in the legs of two types of mosquitoes known to carry malaria in West Africa. The protein, the researchers discovered, is resistant to insecticide, allowing mosquitoes to land on treated nets and continue to live to spread the disease they carry.

The researchers suggest that this discovery may explain why insecticide-treated bed nets are not as effective as they should be.

“We have found a completely new insecticide resistance mechanism that we believe contributes to the lower-than-expected efficacy of bed nets,” Dr. Victoria Ingham, lead author of the study. “The protein in the legs comes in direct contact with the insecticide as the insect lands on the net, making it an excellent potential target for future net additives to overcome this powerful resistance mechanism.”

It is an incredible find, and although it may seem like bad news at first, here is a fairly clear silver lining. Yes, mosquitoes have found a way to resist a popular insecticide, but now that the scientists know how the insects were doing, they can focus specifically on that resistance and hopefully wage a much more effective war against the spread of malaria.

“This newly discovered resistance mechanism could provide us with an important target for both the monitoring of insecticide resistance and the development of new compounds that can block pyrethroid resistance and prevent the spread of malaria,” says Hilary Ransom, senior author of the work.

Image source: Larry West / Flpa / imageBROKER / Shutterstock

