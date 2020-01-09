advertisement

A booming inner-western suburb is to be expanded further. A 1998 square meter block approved by the public prosecutor comes onto the market.

The company, which occupies five lots at 118-128 Tennyson Road in Mortlake, is expected to raise approximately $ 9-10 million in an auction next month.

LJ Hooker – Strathfield boss David Pisano said it was an exciting opportunity for a developer to buy the property with a DA for 36 boutique apartments and a two-story basement.

“Smaller blocks with 270-degree views are very difficult to find in this part of the inner west,” he said.

This opportunity is of great interest to a mix of local and large developers looking for a solution.

“I suspect whoever the buyer is will use the DA and build the apartments,” said Pisano.

The DA has 36 boutique residents consisting of 19 three-bedroom apartments, 12 two-bedroom apartments and five one-bedroom units. In addition, 86 parking spaces will be available in the two-story basement, which will also be accessible via two streets.

The real estate agent said the property would turn to a predominantly owner-managed market in the future that didn’t want to live in large complexes.

“It is aimed at owner-occupiers and differs from many of the surrounding residential complexes that offer more smaller apartments than larger ones,” said Pisano.

The upper floors of the proposed apartment towers offer a 270-degree view of the water in the east to the city skyline over the Parramatta River and the Blue Mountains in the west. All apartments have their own balcony, from which you can enjoy part of the view.

The ad says the seller is motivated to sell the property, which generates a rental yield of around $ 200,000 at all costs.

The decision to sell is made at a time when the domestic market is recovering faster than any other region in Sydney. Real estate prices are expected to reach an all-time high in the next two to three months. According to REA, Mortlake currently has an average retail price of $ 877,500.

118-128 Tennyson Rd, Mortlake, will be auctioned on February 22nd.

