Up to 160,000 Irish families are out of their own pocket every month – for hundreds of euros – because they simply didn’t think about changing their mortgage. It is not clear to many that interest rates are falling and lenders are trying to trick you into doing business.

But the benefits outweigh the pitfalls, how do you go about it and why are so many of us reluctant to do so?

Is it really worth the effort?

Well, you assume there is a lot of trouble. But we’ll come back to that. The simple answer is yes for now, if you can make significant savings like many others. Just last week, the economic and social research institute’s think tank, informing government policies, reported that many Irish families could make “big profits” if they mortgaged a competitor of their current lender.

Days earlier, the Irish Mortgage Advisor Association (AIMA) estimated that eight out of ten homeowners with a variable standard rate overpaid hundreds or even thousands of euros each year. That’s up to 160,000 families who pay over the odds because they didn’t think of switching.

Aren’t we all paying over the odds in Ireland? Isn’t this just a fact of life?

You are right compared to our European neighbors. We still have the second highest mortgage rates in the euro area after Greece. The average home savings rate in Europe is 1.37 percent. Roughly speaking, this corresponds to about half of the average rate of 2.9 percent (2.8 percent for fixed rates and 3.2 percent for variable rates).

The Irish Banking and Payments Association (BPFI), which represents the mortgage lenders, expects the average first-time buyer to take out a home loan of EUR 225,000. Of course that would be a bit higher in Dublin and a little less outside the capital, but let’s take this average as an example.

If you borrowed this amount over a period of 30 years – with an average mortgage rate of 2.9 percent – you would pay an additional € 174 per month in Ireland compared to the average borrower across the euro area. That is more than 2,000 euros a year that could be spent on health care, childcare, education or debt repayment, to name just a few things.

So is it just a fact of life here?

In the foreseeable future you will not do as good business as our friends in Germany or France. However, with more competition in the Irish market, interest rates have been falling very slowly in recent years.

Banks left Ireland during the recession: Halifax and Danske Bank ceased operations in residential areas, for example. But with the recent emergence of non-bank lenders like Finance Ireland and more people wishing to switch to key lenders here – mainly AIB and Bank of Ireland, and to a lesser extent Ulster Bank – they are all forced to do better business.

Post also hopes to offer mortgages soon, and even credit unions are playing a role – more than 100 credit unions across the country now offer home loans.

What savings can I expect?

Let’s say you are a couple who took out a 30-year mortgage of 300,000 euros at 3.5 percent two years ago. According to AIMA’s mortgage advisors, switching to a 5-year loan with a fixed interest rate of 2.5 percent could save you almost € 140 a month. A change to a mortgage with a 2.95 percent variable interest rate would put an additional 85 euros in your pocket every four weeks.

When you change your mortgage, the process you go through is very similar to the first time you take out a mortgage, and that scares off many people

Borrowers with a mortgage of 3.9 percent over a period of 25 years in the amount of EUR 350,000 could save more than EUR 230 or EUR 160 per month if they make the same shifts.

“Many people received the best deal at the time their mortgage was taken out, and understandably assume it is still the best,” said Trevor Grant, chairman of AIMA. “In reality, however, it is probably out of date. Others believe that if they stay loyal to their current bank, it will be returned in some way – which is an absolute mistake.”

Are there rates of only 2.5 percent out there?

And less. The lowest rate currently offered by KBC is 2.25 percent. You need to have 40 percent equity for your home so it isn’t a hit with everyone. The same lender also has a fixed interest rate of 2.3 percent with less stressful conditions, while Ulster Bank also offers an interest rate of 2.3 percent.

“If you pay an interest rate of more than 3.5 percent or 4 percent on your mortgage, you can save really good money,” said Daragh Cassidy of changing the Bonkers.ie website. “Your mortgage should be like any other bill. You should try to switch or at least take a look every few years to make sure you get the best deal. “

Why are we so reluctant to switch our mortgages?

Exchange rates for all services in Ireland are beginning to improve. We are better at switching utilities like gas and electricity compared to other countries. Recent research shows that 30 percent of us have switched broadband and TV providers in the past three years. Around a fifth changed the gas supplier in 2018, while 14 percent changed the electricity supplier.

But mortgages – like credit cards and checking accounts – are an area where we need to do better shopping.

“There are a couple of reasons,” says Cassidy. “There may be a bit of laziness, the fear that the process will be too difficult, and maybe people may not realize what they could actually save. Some people believe that there is a lot of trouble.

“When you change your mortgage, the process you go through is very similar to when you first took out a mortgage, and that scares off a lot of people. But if you look at the numbers and what you could save – up to € 200 or € 300 a month – it’s a case of nothing daring, nothing won. There is a lot of money to be saved. “

However, switching is not possible for everyone. For example, if you have changed jobs since you bought your mortgage and are not earning as much, or if you have negative equity or missed the repayment, this can be difficult.

The closer you are to the end of your fixed term, the lower the fee – in some cases, it can be negligible

It goes without saying that if, for example, you keep the key interest rate of the European Central Bank plus half a percentage point, you will not get a better deal, so there is no point in even looking.

However, if you’re in the mid to high end of the mortgage rate range, it’s worth taking at least a look at your options. If no one is willing to let you change, that’s fine – it’s not the end of the world. “You will likely find out very quickly whether or not your bill of exchange will be accepted before you incur legal costs,” added Cassidy.

If I have a fixed tariff, can’t I switch?

Technically, you are currently bound to the offer for a fixed price offer, but you can end it by paying a demolition fee. Banks have a very specific formula for calculating this fee and it has been reasoned that they are prohibitively high.

“But they have dropped in recent years because interest rates are now much lower,” said Cassidy. “Of course the banks are not screaming about it, but you might find that the fee is only a few hundred euros and you will make up for the savings in the medium term.” If the fee is thousands of euros, it may make sense to wait until your fixed term ends.

“The closer you are to the end of your fixed term, the lower the fee will be – in some cases it can be negligible.” Your bank must tell you how much this fee will be if you ask.

Then how do I do it?

The first thing you need to do is log into your online banking or call your bank and ask them what mortgage rate you are currently paying, how long the mortgage is still outstanding, and how much is outstanding. With this three pieces of information, you can use a number of online mortgage calculators operated by lenders and comparison sites, including one from the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission at ccpc.ie.

If the savings look good, contact the lender to make an offer that suits you and let them know that you want to switch to them. Many of the lenders have mediation teams. You will send a switching package. You fill this out with the requested information and take it from there.

Did you mention that you hired a lawyer again?

Legal fees are one of the things that most prevent people from changing mortgage providers or mortgage rates. These are inevitable and are costs that need to be considered when assessing the wisdom of a step.

Cashback offers play a role in the Irish market as long as people join in with open eyes and know what they’re signing up for

However, AIMA mortgage brokers point out that the cost should be lower than the initial cost of taking out your home loan. And they point out that apparently all major lenders offer a payment method or cashback offer to help the switchers cover the costs.

This can be a lump sum or a percentage payment of the value of the loan, which can potentially result in an accident of several thousand euros.

But haven’t I read that I should beware of these incentives?

You did indeed. The ESRI only warned borrowers last week that they could make bad decisions because of the cash offers. A study was conducted that showed that many potential changers were initially dependent on high cashback offers without knowing the effects of the annual interest rate.

On average, consumers opted for a cashback of 2,200 euros with a 0.4 percent better annual interest rate – a step that would make them worse. However, the ESRI also found that mortgage holders, who were better informed, placed the interest rate much more in the foreground.

“Cashback offers play a role in the Irish market as long as people are open-minded and know what they’re signing up for,” says Cassidy. “Offers that offer cashback are usually higher than mortgages that don’t offer cashback. Three of the currently best interest rates – Finance Ireland, KBC and Ulster Bank – are not being repaid.

However, if you switch to a lower rate and get cashback, the cost should be more than offset. “

Anything else to consider?

A look at the increasingly popular “green” mortgages could be worthwhile. They offer reduced interest rates if your home has a high BER energy efficiency class – usually A or B. AIB offers a five-year fixed interest rate of 2.5 percent for these mortgages.

Anyone who has fundamentally retrofitted their home in recent years and improved their energy efficiency to A and B bands should consider whether they can make some money back with cheaper mortgage repayments and improved fuel bills.

