It will take years to understand the impact of bushfires on Australian wildlife

According to John Grant of the Wildlife Information, Rescue and Education Service, animal rescue groups may take years to understand the full extent of wildlife loss caused by the current bushfire crisis.

Bush fires have destroyed around 5.8 million hectares of bush this season. Wildlife loss across the country is estimated at over 500 million.

Mr Grant told Sky News UK that the problem for Australia’s wildlife was that its habitat had been “depleted” by the prolonged drought.

“We need the rain for the bush to regenerate,” said Grant.

He said animal rescue groups were “very concerned” about the fate of indigenous animals that are in fire hazard zones.

“There are some species in the areas where the fires broke out, we don’t even know what happened to these populations, we don’t know what happened to them,” he said.

Until all of this is over and we can move into these areas, the effects of it will only become known after months, maybe even years. ”

