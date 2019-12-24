advertisement

Baltimore police officer jumps into water to rescue panicked dog

A Baltimore police officer was lauded as a hero after jumping into the water in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor on December 22 to rescue a dog. Officer Bobby Brown was on patrol with the Inner Harbor Unit when they were told that a dog had fallen off a leash, jumped into the water, and panicked, the police said. “Due to the extreme water temperatures, the officials immediately started rescue operations,” the police wrote on Facebook. Brown jumped in and with the help of the police naval unit, the dog was brought to safety unharmed, the police said. Police said an officer sustained minor injuries during the rescue. Heather Simmons, the dog’s owner, told reporters that she was afraid and praised Brown’s actions. “I’m really grateful for these officers because, as they said, he would have been frozen or undercooked,” said Simmons. “He is my best friend. I don’t know what I would do without him.” Credit: Baltimore Police Department via Storyful

