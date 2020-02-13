Prime Minister Scott Morrison has seen a friendly fire over the promise of South Australian submarine jobs.

Liberal Prime Minister Steven Marshall fired a warning shot over the bow on Thursday after the French company responsible for building the new ships seemed to be watering down its commitment to local jobs.

“The Naval Group and the federal government have committed to being a local construction and we will hold them accountable,” Marshall told reporters in Adelaide.

The Australian newspaper reported that the Naval Group would withdraw its commitment to local companies that receive 50 percent of the work.

Managing director John Davis said the company initially did not understand the Australian market well.

“We know that there is still a lot to do than we expected,” he told The Australian.

Defense Minister Melissa Price was asked later in Parliamentary Question Time what percentage of the Australian content was part of the contract.

“The actual proportion of Australian content in the submarines will be determined once the submarine design is complete,” she said.

The Department of Defense and the Naval Group said in a joint statement that “maximizing the participation of Australian industry” in all phases of the attack class submarine program was “contractually agreed objectives”.

“The defense continues to focus on these goals and the Naval Group is committed to achieving them,” the statement said.

“In this phase of the program, the preliminary design phase of the attack class continues through activities with the Naval Group design team in France and Adelaide and the Lockheed Martin Australia design team in Adelaide.

“There are currently over 137 Australian companies and organizations subcontracted.”

Defense and Naval Group worked to “understand the capabilities of the Australian submarine equipment manufacturing industry” that differed from those required to maintain Collins’ current submarine fleet.

Construction of a “hull qualification department” in Adelaide will begin in 2023 to certify Australian workers and yard equipment before building the first attack-class submarine.

Labor defense spokesman Richard Marles said the Morrison government should do more to guarantee Australian jobs in the new submarine fleet.

“This government has promised to build 12 submarines in Australia,” Marles told Sky News.

“Less than half of the content will be Australian … it doesn’t build that up in Australia now.”

Australia is building the submarines to upgrade its aging fleet at an estimated cost of $ 80 billion.

The first attack submarine is scheduled to be delivered in 2032.

Originally released as Morrison, maintains submarine-friendly fire