The dining room at the Harrison home show by Morrison Homes in Livingston.

Supplied / Postmedia

As many families know, clutter can sometimes be difficult to contain.

One of the keys to an organized home is a thoughtful layout, providing a place for everything from children’s toys to keys, mails and important household documents.

This is one of Harrison’s qualities from award-winning Morrison Homes builder. The 1,931-square-foot front car model is displayed as a show house in Livingston’s northern Calgary community, which is master planned by Brookfield Residential and north of the Stoney Trail. This model is also available in the northeast community of Basic Corner.

A plume located just away from the fire is full of potential. While some may choose to use it as a home office, it can also function as a children’s playroom. This keeps toys, books and games out of the glittering room table and is discarded by guests.









Choosing to use it as a workstation will keep your laptops, cords, and paperwork at bay.

When it comes to clutter, the kitchen island is a common culprit. One solution to this, located just outside the kitchen, is a space called home management center. With a built-in desk and shelving, families can store their mail, organize their bills and schedule for the week.

The home management center provides a pathway between the kitchen and a mud room with a bench, hooks for hangers and foot closet.

One of the strengths of this L-shaped kitchen is the meal preparation space. There is considerable counter space on its side wall and a wide island, to be erected. The island has a sink and an extended bar that seats four people.

Stainless steel appliances are well distributed, with a fridge and microwave on one wall, and a stove under a chimney-style hood on the other.

There is also a generous volume of cabinets, making it easy to organize dishes, pans, cookware and kitchen utensils.

The slick room, which features an extended fireplace and dining area sits side by side along a wall with rear-facing windows.

On the second floor, everything revolves around a 13-foot-one-inch by 14-foot-seven-inch central bonus room. As staged at the show house, this is plenty of room for multiple pieces of furniture. Part of her demonstration involves two small tables against a wall stub, ideal for a homework session before bed.

The master bedroom can be accessed through double doors and includes a secure closet and walk-in. Ensuite is a stylish place where one’s day begins and ends. Double vanities sit out of a shower and bathtub, each accentuated by the chic dark tile.

An added benefit to the Rewards Room is its role as a buffer, creating a separation between the master bedroom and the children’s bedroom with two front faces, each shown with its closet.

Both secondary bedrooms have a short entrance. This creates the distance between the beds and the bonus room, reducing the possibility of sound from the TV causing an interruption.

The wing with the children’s bedrooms is a full bath and a large laundry room with a washer, dryer and windows.

DETAILS

MODEL: Harrison is a 1,931-square-foot single-family home.

builder: Morrison Homes.

Developer: Brookfield Residential.

AREA: Livingston is a young community north of Calgary.

SCHEDULE: The show house is open 2 to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and noon to 5pm on weekends and holidays.

PRICE: This model starts from mid $ 530,000, including lot and GST.

instructions: The show house is located at 14 Howse Mount N.E. To get there, take the Stoney Trail on Center Street, turn right on 144th Avenue, right on Livingston Way, left on Howse Drive and left on Howse Mount.

INFORMATION:morrisonhomes.ca

