Grayson Ralall, 7, prepares his lunch with his parents Terri and Sam Burnett.

Christina Ryan / Postmedia

Day to day, five days a week for six straight months, Sam Burnett drove out of the Airdrie condo he shared with his wife Terri at his work in Okotoks. It was one heck of a journey that was finally ended with the help of beloved St. Bernard.

Uncomfortable by its size, the condo board forced the dog out and with the dog went Sam.

“In fact, they are ideal for condos because they are super low energy. All he does is sleep all day,” he says with a shrug.

Sam temporarily moved with his dog to his brother’s place in Okotoks and resolved his housing crisis by buying a duplex from Morrison Homes at D’Arcy Ranch from Anthem United.

“Terry stayed in Airdrie and we made trips back and forth while our house was being built,” says Sam, a media relations specialist for local law enforcement.

While sleeping in bed with his brother, he paused one day to watch the Morrison duplex performances home and asked Terry to take a look at a weekend they had both rested on.

“She decided in about five minutes that one she liked and that’s what we built. Exactly what we saw,” he says.

Ifti was known to have previously built a house with Morrison. They also discussed the value of buying a duplex long before the whole dog issue came up.

“They’re less expensive than a single-family home, but you get the same product, in my opinion,” he says.

The home Terry liked was the floor plan of Morrison, a 1,440-square-foot, attached two-story, three-bedroom, 2.5-bath and large front window. It has a full basement with an open floor master plan that features the kitchen in the middle with living area on one side and dining on the other.

With each show house offering visual representation, the Burnetts amassed their favorite interiors for their home.

“We got floors from one model, closets from another, countertops to another. We got all the elements we liked from each house,” Sam says.

They moved to their double last year and have come to appreciate how open and bright the home is.

“Living here for a while, we can really see the quality of this house. There’s a lot of peace of mind, ”he says.

D’Arcy is on the north side of Okotoks, between Northridge Drive and the D’Arcy Ranch Golf Course, an 18-hole public course over the Sheep River.

The large lots are comparable to many single-family homes in Calgary and are deep enough for a large garage and plenty of room for large sized pets.

Arlo starts at $ 343,398, including GST and is a known seller for Morrison, accounting for a third of their sales at D’Arcy.

Kayla Gavan, Morrison’s marketing and communications for Calgary and area, says their biggest selling duplex at D’Arcy is Kirklin, just over 1,485 square feet and $ 3,000 more than Arlo.

“Kirklin offers different floor plan options that people can choose to customize to their taste and preference in functionality,” she says.

She says Morrison has 11 lots available now and three specific homes ready for possession in the coming weeks.

Arlo can also be built at Dawson’s Landing, a new pre-sale community in Qualico in Chestermere.

The Burnetts are looking forward to the completion of D’Arcy, which has been under construction for more than three years.

“It’s going to be good when there’s more development. It’s already a big storm basin two blocks away with a trail around it. A great place to stroll the dog,” Sam says.

“Okotoks is a fantastic city. You can’t go wrong shopping somewhere in Okotoks. “

DETAILS

COMMUNITY: D’Arcy Ranch in Okotoks

Developer: United Anthem

builder: Morrison Homes

MODEL: Arlo, one double-storey two-story, 404-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.5-bath home

PRICE: Of $ 343,398 including lots and GST

INFORMATION: The Arlo show house is at 1 Willow Cres. at Okotoks or morrisonhomes.ca

