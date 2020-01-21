advertisement

Road under construction (PHOTO / File).

MOROTO – Residents of Moroto District have asked the government to allow China Communication Construction Company Limited (CCCC), a Chinese road construction company that worked on Moroto, Soroti road, to continue working on the remaining road from Moroto to Lokitelanyala on the border of Moroto and the West. Kenyan Pokot.

Moroto-Lokitelenyala is one of the roads on which the government approved the works; it stretches 70 kilometers from Moroto to Lokitelenyala behind Mt. Moroto on the border of Kenya and Uganda.

PML Daily learned that the construction of Moroto in Lokitelenyala follows the recent discovery of oil in the Kadam basin with its deposit in Lokitelenyala.

Currently, there is a contraction of the 133KV power line from Jinja to Lokitelenyala through Katikekile and Tapac Sub County in the Moroto district and this goes all the way to Lokitelenyala.

Residents who say they are excited about the work of the CCCC on Moroto, Soroti Road, said that companies that do a good job should be offered roads to build.

Moroto trader Simon Korobe said that the work of the CCCC on Moroto, Soroti road is good compared to the Chinese company that built Moroto, Nakapiripirit road which has already developed deep cracks in less than 8 years since its completion .

“How I wish the government could give CCCCC to work on Moroto, the Lokitelenyala road instead of finding another company because CCCCC is doing a good job and its employees are so friendly with the communities,” he said. he declares.

John Kinei, another trader, praised the CCCC Company for his professional work, saying they should be given more routes to work on, especially in the Karamoja area.

CCCC Company has worked on many routes in Uganda, including Entebbe Expressway, Kiryadongo Gulu Highway via Conner Kamdini, Rwakitura to Kazo and many others adding that CCCC will continue to work with the government of Uganda and will be available to accept any mission of the government of Uganda in terms of road infrastructure.

