advertisement

Vacation home buyers and locals have once again provided a busy Christmas New Year sales season on the Mornington Peninsula.

The summer started strongly in early December, compared to a weaker market in the same month last year, local agents report.

advertisement

Some properties were not sold until December 23 and 24, while a house changed hands in the first week of 2020.

RELATED: The Portsea Family Injects $ 5 Million to Demolish the House

One of Portsea’s oldest vacation homes could be yours

The Mornington Peninsula saw peak sales dominated by cliff properties

“Christmas and New Year were very busy with both buyer inquiries and sales compared to last summer,” said Trent Cameron, Warlimont & Nutt agent.

“There were many buyers who were actively looking through the end of 2019, and the new year has started strongly.”

The market on the peninsula has traditionally developed well in the summer, as holiday markings are constantly being added and families and buyers returning who are looking for a change of sea and trees.

With easier access and a shorter way to work, more and more families are moving to the numerous suburbs and properties in the region.

While many buyers are looking for weekend guests, there are also those who are looking for a permanent home to start a family or retire.

Shoppers outside of the region and from vacation homes make up a growing percentage of sales, but there is also a growing interest from locals looking to upgrade or downsize.

A 513 Esplanade, Mt. Martha house near the water, was sold to a local family on December 23 for $ 1,895 million.

“The house takes a bit of work, but buyers are happy to do it because of the view and location,” said Cameron. “They are moving to enjoy better prospects.”

The property was sold at a price list of $ 1.8 to $ 1.95 million and offers breathtaking views and access to the village.

“We get a mix of locals and Melbourne shoppers who snap up homes for vacation or for a living,” Cameron said.

Another local paid $ 1 million on Birdrock Ave the same day. 40 in the same suburb. You are planning to build a dream house on the 1114 square meter block.

Mt. Martha was one of the most active suburbs for sales, and 2 A’Beckett Close also sold for $ 925,000 before Christmas.

Among the latest sales in 2019 was a new two-story townhouse on 3/30 Bentons Rd that raised $ 845,000 on December 30.

In the new year, 19 Paramount Cres were sold on January 7 for $ 1.28 million after they were first listed with another broker last year.

A Flinders two-bedroom property at 20 Bennie Court was sold on January 1 for $ 960,000.

Another agency that was busy with inquiries and inspections during the holiday season was Nicholas Lynch Mornington.

Agency director, Nicholas Lynch, said the peninsula market would grow faster as local demand for upgrades and buyers from outside the region increased.

“We are seeing more residents stay on the peninsula longer because there is no reason to move,” said Lynch.

“Why should someone move away from the peninsula where you are near the water and within easy reach of the city?”

MORE:

The real estate agent among the biggest stars of AFL

Chance to own a private Victorian peninsula

Macedon Lodge by Lloyd Williams is ready for the market

advertisement