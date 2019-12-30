advertisement

Many brokers take longer Christmas and New Year holidays – but for some on the Mornington Peninsula, it’s the perfect time to sell.

Some agencies keep their offices open to accommodate the seasonal influx of buyers, organize inspections, and negotiate sales.

“We only close on public holidays and work during this period because we receive a rush of inquiries from buyers that can be twice that (normal amounts),” said Fergus Nutt, Warlimont & Nutt director.

The peninsula is crowded with vacationers, day guests and families returning home for Christmas.

“You have time to look around to see what’s available,” said Nutt, who has been in the industry for over three decades.

Much of the turnover also goes to buyers outside the region who come to the peninsula to buy a tree or to change the sea, or to buy holiday homes.

“Summer is a time of high consumer demand and that’s why we have 33 pages of advertising in Mornington and Frankston Leader papers before Christmas,” said agency director and auctioneer Nicholas Lynch.

“We are open throughout Christmas and are backed by a strong advertising campaign to show buyers what is on offer,” he added.

Nicholas Lynch Real Estate also runs auctions until the last auction weekend before Christmas. On December 21, four properties will be available on the peninsula and nearby Frankston South.

“We like the sales deadline until Christmas,” said Mr. Lynch.

“I bought my own house on Christmas Eve and until then there were buyers on the market.”

Many Australian expatriates and their families return at Christmas time and buy investment houses across the peninsula.

“We sell to many expats and also manage the letting for them. If they return in five years and find that the value of the property has doubled, they’ll thank us,” said Lynch.

The increasing number of people working from afar or commuting to the city part-time has also motivated many new buyers in the region.

Auctioneer Trent Cameron expected the strong market to continue into the new year towards the end of 2019 due to low inventory levels and expected further rate cuts.

“We are excited to see what will develop and we believe the first half will be very positive,” said Cameron.

Agency director Vicki Sayers expects a strong summer market with high handling rates and strong results.

“The new year will be positive across the peninsula as the discussion about further rate cuts will only increase buyers’ confidence,” added Sayers.

