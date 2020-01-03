advertisement

Rough Seas is holding B.C. Ferries to ports this morning.

The ferry corporation canceled some cruises on Friday, January 3, including 6:15 a.m., 8:25 a.m., 10:40 a.m. and 1 p.m. boats to and from the Nanaimo Departure Bay and the Horse Bay of West Vancouver.

A service announcement from B.C. The ferries showed unfavorable weather conditions.

“It’s a bit boastful there this morning, as the cruises have already been canceled due to heavy winds,” a social media post from B.C. Ferries.

The busy day at the Weather Office as a big #BCstorm continues to deliver heavy snow, heavy rain and strong wind across much of the province.

Ferry Corps. also canceled at 10:15 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. cruises to and from Tsawwassen and Duke Point of Nanaimo and the route between Little Comox terminals and the Powell River Westview terminals saw Friday morning cancellations canceled.

Campbell River-Quadra Island Road was also affected, as 10am and 11am cruises from Quadra were canceled, as were the 10:30 am midnight and noon cruises from Campbell River.

Powell River-Texada Island Road saw 11:25 a.m. cruise from Texada Bay Blubber, as well as 12:15 p.m. by the Powell River.

Also this morning, the 7:50 am cruise from Cortes Island and the 09:05 am departing Quadra Island were canceled.

B.C. Service Notice Ferries apologized for the inconvenience to passengers and advised that it would resume service “as soon as it is safe to do so.”

