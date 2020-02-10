advertisement

Federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau speaks to reporters in Calgary after a morning speech before members of the Economic Club of Canada on Monday, February 10, 2020.

Sammy Hudes / Postmedia

As the federal government faces a deadline at the end of this month to decide whether to approve a proposed oil mine, Finance Minister Bill Morneau said Monday that the direction of the cabinet is still unclear.

Speaking in Calgary after a morning speech to members of the Economic Club of Canada, Morneau said the federal cabinet is continuing to work through a “strong” process regarding the state of Teck Frontier mining.

“We have not reached that decision yet,” Morneau told the media.

The federal government has until the end of February to decide whether Teck Resources Ltd. could build the $ 20.6 billion Frontier mine north of Alberta, despite climate concerns and wildlife.

The ruling is seen as a test of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s 2019 election promise to put Canada on the path to achieving zero-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. But Trudeau Liberals also face pressure to help secure of a boost to Alberta’s confused oil and gas sector. .

Morneau also would not say if the cabinet could delay its decision beyond February 28.

He said the government is reviewing a letter written by First Nation chief Athabasca Chipewyan, one of the 14 indigenous nations that have signed agreements with Teck Resources, which suggested Ottawa may have to consider postponing its decision, due to ongoing community consultation with the provinces.

“We’re going to take a look at that letter. It’s important for us to do this. But really, the process around Teck Frontier is on a separate path,” Morneau said.

“We have gone through a rigorous process. It is making its way into the cabinet. This process is one we will look to in the not too distant future.”

Last week, Alberta’s Minister of Environment and Parks Jason Nixon asked Ottawa to approve the Frontier project.

Noting that “Teck is not a political gift” to be traded, he rejected the possibility of an Ottawa aid package instead of advancing the project, following reports that the federal government was preparing an injection of money to help Alberta clean up thousands of inactive oil and gas wells abandoned by bankrupt companies.

But Morneau called the aid package inaccurate. The finance minister, who made a preliminary stop in Calgary last month for pre-budget consultations with members of the province’s business community, said he is working with provincial leaders to ease frustrations.

“The best way to work with the province’s counterparts on any issue is through continued engagement,” he said.

“I spoke with finance minister Alberta last week. I also spoke with him a week ago … We will continue to commit to making sure we think about how we can create economic opportunity together. Very clearly, the agenda ours is to think about how we can create more optimism in the face of what has been a very challenging time, economically, for Alberta and Saskatchewan. “

Alberta Environment and Parks Minister Jason Nixon speaks to the media in Calgary on February 7.

Jim Wells / Postmedia

Next steps in TMX

Following last week’s ruling by the Federal Court of Appeal to reject legal challenges to approving the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, Morneau told Calgary’s downtown audience that the development “gives the project the security it needs.”

He also announced that the federal government would move forward with a new round of consultations with indigenous groups to determine how they could participate in pipeline ownership.

“Our next step will begin very soon. As to who we will discuss the project with, 129 indigenous peoples have been affected along the way in the short term,” Morneau said.

“We will be looking for an opportunity to discuss possible approaches, whether they are based on a equity model or some kind of revenue sharing model, trying to find some form of consensus so we can move on forward with the groups. “

On Friday, February 7th, Trans Mountain Corp. President Ian Anderson said significant increases in labor, steel and land have contributed to the new $ 12.8 billion cost.

Ed Kaiser /

Postmedia

An up-to-date cost of $ 12.6 billion for the Trans Mountain project was unveiled last week, from the latest published price of $ 7.4 billion. It represents a 70 per cent increase since the project was first approved by Ottawa less than four years ago.

But even with the cost balancing, Morneau said Ottawa remains “confident that when the time is right to sell, we will see a return on this investment.”

He said timelines regarding the other group of consultations have not been described.

“Through all of this, our objective is to make sure we have a fair process so that the widest possible separation of people has a sense of the project, an understanding of the financial opportunities and legal issues that need to be discussed,” Morneau said.

shudes@postmedia.com

Twitter: @SammyHudes

