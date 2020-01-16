advertisement

TORONTO – The first budget of the federal liberals under their minority mandate will focus on the environment. Treasury Secretary Bill Morneau says he should get the opposition support he needs to adopt the budget.

Consultations on the budget, due to be released in the spring, started on January 13th.

Speaking to a group of students at Ryerson University, Morneau added that health and safety issues, such as: B. weapons control, are also topics in his spending plan.

But it was the environment in which he returned at his town hall meeting and in which a strong majority of Canadians showed in the October elections that the issue was important to them.

“We believe that we have a government mandate with other parties to advance environmental and climate change issues,” he said.

Morneau said the Liberals would consult opposition parties and work with those who want to work with the government on environmental issues and reconciliation with indigenous peoples.

The liberals will need the help of opposition parties to adopt the budget as the government lost its majority in the lower house in the 2019 federal election.

If the lower house budget is not right, the government could fall and trigger another parliamentary election, but Morneau was optimistic about the chances of his upcoming budget to get parliamentary approval.

“If it turns out that one or more parties are not supporting us, we have to face this reality and ask the Canadians what they expect from us, but I hope that we will not do so in the near future,” Morneau replied to a question.

According to the federal books, a deficit of $ 26.6 billion is reported this fiscal year – $ 6.8 billion more than originally planned. A deficit of $ 28.1 billion is expected next year before the Liberal campaign promises are taken into account.

Last month’s Ministry of Finance’s budget update found that the lower deficit was mainly due to changes in the way employees’ pensions and benefits are calculated – a blow that increases when interest rates are low, but could decrease sharply as interest rates rise.

Experts and the parliamentary budget official have pointed out that the government’s scope for financial problems has decreased significantly and will worsen as the economy slows.

Morneau said his budget would take into account issues that transcend Canada’s borders, such as trade wars that could affect the domestic economy.

“We need to make sure that we maintain this strong balance sheet and budget position so that we can address potential problems that we may not be able to predict in advance,” he said.

