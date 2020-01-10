advertisement

Collin Morikawa, coming off a 10th-place finish in the first event of 2020, continued his hot start for Thursday, holding first-round lead when the game was suspended at the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu.

The 22-year-old American posted a free, 5-under par 65 before stopping due to darkness. He holds a two-stroke lead over four players: Australia’s Matt Jones, and Americans Ted Potter Jr., Ryan Palmer and Sam Ryder.

Behind them is a group of 10 2-under-68 golfers, including Australia’s Rory Sabbatini and Marc Leishman.

advertisement

Low scores were hard to come close to when the winds wavered, with players saying the elements even came into play with paws. Last year in this tournament, Canadian Adam Svensson fired a 9-under 61 in the opening round … and gave him a 1-hit lead.

Fourteen golfers were still on the road when the game was stopped, with the No. 15 hole being completed by all players. None of the players who have not completed Round 1 are currently below the level.

Morikawa, who finished tied for seventh last weekend at the Champions Sentry Tournament in Kapalua on Maui, started the day at nine back. He made a birdie in the par-3 No 11 and par-5 No 18 to hit the turn in the 2 under. After splitting three par 4s straight, he raised birdie turnovers at Nos. 4 and 5, posting another 2 at 4 and then finished his day with a birdie at the ninth par-5 hole.

“Really good,” Morikawa told the Golf Channel about how he felt when he finished his round and left the course. “I didn’t feel like hitting my driver so well, but other than that, long irons – I hit a lot of 4- and 5-person irons and just hit some close. I didn’t do much kissing, but I did what I want to do for the birds. , when I had some chances. “

Defending champion Matt Kuchar fired a 1-under 69 in his opening round, tied with the other 14 players.

Justin Thomas, who won last week in a play off, is tied for 63rd at 2-over 72.

Play will resume Friday at 7:45 pm local time, with Round 2 still scheduled to end as originally planned.

– Starting the media level

advertisement