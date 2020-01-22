advertisement

DeMatha High School. When you say you know something about basketball, one thing comes to mind: top quality.

That’s because of longtime coach Morgan Wootten, who built the Stags into one of the two largest high school programs in history (Dan Hurley’s St. Anthony’s, now closed, was the only real rival to it).

Wootten, whose death was announced this week, was arguably the best coach in the game’s history. You may see Red Auerbach, John Wooden, Dean Smith and Mike Krzyzewski as perhaps the top four college or professional trainers. You could use Phil Jackson and Gregg Popovich as an argument.

Wootten was the same in every way and probably better than several. As Trainer K said in a different context a few years ago, and we generously rewrite it just because you choose to stay at a certain level in a particular school doesn’t mean that you’re not great. And Wootten was justifiably great.

He was great for his record and performance, and the long list of famous players who went there: Adrian Dantley, Kenny Carr, ex-Blue Devil Danny Ferry, Sidney Lowe and Derrick Whittenburg.

He was great because for about 35 years every player he coached became a college fellow.

However, many of these things could be said about Bob Knight. And as much as we respect his immense intelligence and undisputed brilliance for the game, Knight will be remembered for his inability to control his emotions and sometimes brutal treatment of his players.

And even John Wooden said that he was very bad with Edgar Lacey, who left the team after being selected for criticism.

Nobody has said that about Wootten. He treated his players humanly. He never belittled or humiliated anyone. It was only known once that he swore in public.

Quite simply, he knew how to deal with young men and help them become very grown men, and he learned to apply this to his coaching career.

However, he saw coaching as an extension of teaching and an opportunity to have the greatest impact on a young life.

This is particularly noteworthy when you look back at the years he worked as a coach for Catholic DeMatha and found that divergent priests and occasional nuns across the country were destroying the lives of young men and women. You just have to watch The Keepers on Netflix to see how much of Wootten’s life was lost in church.

In contrast, Wootten was and is perceived as an exceptionally good man who had a deep responsibility to take care of his young charges and to make them become decent and responsible men.

When Maryland was looking for a new coach in 1969, Lefty Driesell hired it, and Driesell had a great career there.

However, the backup choice was Wootten and it’s a shame he didn’t get the job because he would have been great. He would have addressed all the problems Maryland had had over the years perfectly. He would have been her blacksmith or Krzyzewski and indeed would have made Maryland the UCLA of the East.

After this disappointment, he decided to stay with DeMatha and the rest is a legend. He was a good and great man who made the game he loved and the players who played for him better. Godspeed.

One small thing we didn’t know about him: he was born in Durham in 1931, probably in the old Watts Hospital, but possibly in a very young Duke Hospital. Durham’s story with basketball is no joke. Wootten was born there, Red Auerbach was a Duke’s assistant, John McClendon was the NC Central Trainer and Hall of Famer, and Duke can boast of Vic Bubas and Mike Krzyzewski.

And that’s just a college.

As Wootten proves, size cannot be overlooked at schools like Hillside and Durham High, both of which are historically significant.

