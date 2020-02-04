advertisement

Eoin Morgan says Alex Hales could make a comeback in England, but it will take some time to fix a “breach of trust” with the team.

Hales was dropped on home soil last year, a month before England’s triumphant Cricket World Cup campaign, after reportedly receiving a 21-day ban on an incident known as an “off-field incident.”

The batsman has not played for his country since, but was in brilliant shape with the bat for Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League in Australia.

Morgan explained that Hales’ international career may not be over as the T20 World Cup will take place in Australia this year. However, the English captain stated that it could take a while for the 31-year-old to be considered.

Morgan is shy about England’s possible return for Hales

When asked if Hales could return internationally, he said to Sky Sports: “Yes, absolutely.

“Alex is in fantastic shape for Sydney Thunder at the moment, but in his form it was never a question of whether he would be back in the squad

“What happened before the World Cup last summer was a total loss of trust between Alex and the team.

“The way back for Alex is to rebuild that trust, and that takes a considerable amount of time. We are right now.”

Meanwhile, Tom Banton, Saqib Mahmood and Matt Parkinson made their ODI debut on Tuesday in the first game of the three-game series against South Africa. Rested with Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes, Morgan says that those who get a chance against the Proteas must grab them with both hands.

“I think we’re using ODIs as a great opportunity to gain strength across the squad,” said Morgan.

“This series will serve as a starting point for the guys to come in, make their debut, and give people the opportunity to claim positions that have been cemented for some time.

“One of our strengths at the last World Cup was the competition for seats and players in these positions, which not only became very good English players but also world-class national players.”

